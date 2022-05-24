A new unique class has arrived in the Teamfight Tactics Set Seven Dragonlands set that harnesses the newly arrived tier five champion Bard. The class is also called “Bard” and it promises a lot of dancing moments on the battlefield.

It’s been a few Sets since players discovered powerful comps utilizing many expensive units, the famous legendary comps. There have already been several traits or champions that managed to deliver a way to generate more gold for players, such as the various ways Pirates appeared or even just Gangplank as a Mercenary from set six. These mechanics helped players accumulate gold so they could make an endgame transition on a board with multiple five-cost units. In the new Set Seven Dragonlands, a new trait will further help this strategy of getting a legendary board.

The “Bard” trait is activated when the Bard champion is on the battlefield. The trait makes all allies that survive combat have a 20 percent chance of creating a Doot. The Bard always creates a Doot when dancing. A Doot increases the odds of seeing tier three, four, and five champions in the shop by one percent.

Because it’s a unique trait, it’s important to understand how it works with your unit, the Bard. Bard’s ability sends mystical energy towards the largest group of enemies, stunning them for 1.5 seconds and causing them to take 475/700/3333 percent increased damage while stunned. The important thing to note is whenever his ability hits at least one enemy, the Bard will dance in celebration, immediately creating a Doot. Its mana is 140/200, so players must get at least one cast per battle.

Since the Bard is a five-cost champion he shouldn’t appear early on player boards. But once he’s present on the battlefield, the next shop is almost certain to be at least one percent more likely to bring champions from the higher tiers even with a defeat. A win with Bard on the field brings more favorable odds for these numbers to increase.

The beginning of the game should be played with the simplest compositions using low-cost synergies like Bruisers and Cavaliers as the frontline and Mages or Swiftshots as the backline. Two interesting units to add to the starting board are Sejuani and Nami. Sejuani has both Guild and Cavalier traits, sharing Guild with Bard while Nami has Astral, Mage, and Mystic traits, sharing Mystic with Bard. If you find Astral units early in the game, it might be a great idea to acquire them, as Astral is a powerful early game TFT Set Seven trait to run that can easily two-star your early units while providing a few extra golds every five rounds, synergizing with the Bard trait effect of bringing high-cost champions to your shop.

If you get a good starting board, don’t hesitate to try a winning streak; the Bard will bring more benefits if you’re winning.

Players can test the Bard trait out via PBE servers starting on May 23. Meta comps and gameplay strategy will get updated following the official release of TFT Set Seven Dragonlands on June 8.