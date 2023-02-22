The first half of Teamfight Tactics Set Eight Monsters’ Attack! is ending in March with the launch of Set 8.5.

Players around the globe will wrap up TFT Set Eight through tournaments like the Asian Cup and North American Mid-Set Finale from March 3 to 5, played on Patch 3.14. Only the second EMEA Golden Spatula Cup will feature gameplay through Patch 13.5, which is also the same update that players can begin testing Set 8.5 changes on PBE.

When is the release date for TFT Set 8.5?

Image via Riot Games

Following the Mid-Set changes getting uploaded to PBE through Patch 13.5 on March 8, players will have two weeks to test the Set 8.5 changes before its official launch through Patch 13.6 on March 22.

Patch 13.4: Feb. 23

Patch 13.5: March 8 (TFT Set 8.5 PBE update)

Patch 13.6: March 22 (TFT Set 8.5 launch on live servers)

What changes are coming in TFT Set 8.5?

Image via Riot Games

No changes for TFT Set 8.5 have been announced at the time of writing. But there are a few things players can expect from the Mid-Set update.

A significant system change was applied to Set Eight Hero Augments in Patch 13.3, increasing the number of times players could reroll for an Augment that fits their comp. The TFT balance team put into effect a large number of balance changes for the main mechanic in Monsters’ Attack!, making it unlikely that Hero Augments will see any changes in Set 8.5.

Most Mid-Set balance changes add a few new traits and around 20 champions while removing traits and champions that were either too difficult to balance or don’t slot into the new set theme. And Regular Augments will remain as they are now an evergreen mechanic in TFT.