Final TFT Set 5.5 patch buffs Kayle, nerfs Zyra and Akshan

Riot Games revealed several notable buffs and nerfs for the final Teamfight Tactics Set 5.5 update today, buffing Kayle and the Mystic trait while nerfing a total of four overperformers.

Set Six Gizmos & Gadgets drops on the Teamfight Tactics PBE in just a few days while players will have two weeks to either try out the new TFT set or rank up the ladder before its launch. With just two weeks left to Dawn of Heroes, the Patch Preview today showcased several key nerfs and buffs.

The last patch before Gizmos & Gadgets goes live next week, so here's a peek at the changes to help you out in your end of set climb! pic.twitter.com/hAAykFsP6G — Teamfight Tactics (@TFT) October 15, 2021

A buff to Kayle stands out, especially if it’s applied to her Ascension. The Set 5.5 Legionnaire and Redeemed champion had her First Ascension and attack damage buffed in Patch 11.18. Any additional buffs could put Kayle back in S-tier status. Lucian is also getting buffed, but likely not too much. The Mystic trait is also getting some love, possibly shaking up the Set 5.5 meta before it disappears.

Akshan has been an overperformer since the TFT Mid-Set, prompting a nerf while Zyra has been carried Draconic since its trait buff in Patch 11.20. A Miss Fortune nerf is likely similar to the one that was supposed to take place in Patch 11.20 but was scrapped at the last minute. And a nerf to Vel’Koz will likely tone down his Disintegration Ray.

Patch 11.21 looks promising for players seeking to rank up before reset, but for those more excited about Set Six, Gizmos & Gadgets will drop via PBE on Oct. 19 or 20. Showcasing a new TFT set mechanic called Hextech Augments, players are given a variety of options to improve or shift their gameplay strategies.