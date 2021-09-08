TFT Set 5.5 Patch 11.18: Full notes and updates

A handful of meta balance changes are included in Teamfight Tactics Patch 11.18 with the Set 5.5 Reckoning World Championship taking place in around a month’s time.

Scheduled to release on Sept. 9, Patch 11.18 will pump four-cost three-star Set 5.5 champions while also applying a few nerfs to overperformers within the competitive TFT meta. Radiant items that aren’t being used are slated for buffs and the Hellion trait is getting an attack speed buff that could impact late-game strategies.

From a Volibear rework to a Kayle Ascension nerf, here’s every TFT Set 5.5 balance change taking place in Patch 11.18.

Set 5.5 Little Legends

Image via Riot Games

Riot Games is dropping a number of Little Legends, including Ao Shin, Featherknight, and Paddlemar Little Inktale variations—and an esports Pengu. There are a total of 15 Inktale variations, showcasing the five elements. Prices for an Inktale Little Legend start at 490 RP or $3.99 via mobile and are included in three Inktale bundles.

The esports Pengu is available for a limited time in the League store until Oct. 19 for 750 Riot points or $5.99 on mobile.

Patch 11.18 trait balance changes

Image via Riot Games

Only one trait, Hellion, is getting a balance change in Patch 11.18. It won’t warp the meta but will provide late-game viability for the Set 5.5 trait. Hellion’s attack speed is getting increased from 10/30/70/130 to 10/30/80/140 percent.

Patch 11.18 champion balance changes

Image via Riot Games

Four-cost three-star units are getting their traditional end-of-set buff, providing them with powerful stats for the tacticians who are able to create them. Volibear is getting somewhat of a minor “rework,” according to lead game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer, that will hit shields hard with damage while not instantly dissolving them.

Other notable TFT Patch 11.18 changes include a Jax nerf due to the Set 5.5 champion being an overpowered standalone unit, a change to Pyke’s spell, a nerf to Kayle Ascension, and a reduction in Daisy’s stun.

One-cost

Gragas: Drunken Rage damage buffed at three-star from 175/250/400 to 175/250/475

Two-cost

Pyke: To improve stunning units in the corner, Pyke will always choose a new target after his dash

Three-cost

Nidalee: Health reduced from 800 to 750

Nunu: Consume damage nerfed from 500/750/1800 to 450/700/1750

Yasuo: Burning Blade cast time reduced

Four-cost

Jax: Empowered Strike attack speed bonus nerfed from 30/35/100 to 20/30/100 percent

Jax: Empowered Strike slam attack damage scaling buffed at three-star from 200/220/300 to 200/220/400 percent

Jax: Health nerfed from 1000 to 950.

Ivern: Daisy knock-up duration nerfed from 1.5/2/6 to 0.5/0.5/6 seconds

Ivern: Daisy health buffed from 1500/2400/10,000 to 1600/2600/10,000

Ivern: Daisy attack damage buffed from 80 to 90

Draven: Attack damage buffed from 90 to 95

Draven: Spinning Axes flat damage increased from 150/200/800 to 150/225/900

Draven: Spinning Axes attack damage scaling buffed at three-star from 170/180/340 to 170/180/400 percent

Aphelios: Dark Vigil attack damage scaling buffed at three-star from 350/375/425 to 350/375/450 percent

Aphelios: Dark Vigil base damage buffed at three-star from 150/200/400 to 150/200/500

Diana: Moonfall damage buffed at three-star from 300/450/2000 to 300/450/3000

Fiddlesticks: Crowstorm damage buffed at three-star from 150/200/600 to 150/200/750

Galio: Shield of Durand damage buffed at three-star from 200/300/1200 to 200/300/1500

Galio: Shield of Durand damage reduction buffed at three-star from 60/70/90 to 60/70/95 percent

Karma: Soulflare damage buffed at three-star from 230/290/750 to 230/290/850

Karma: Soulflare mana reduction buffed at three-star from 15/15/30 to 15/15/40

Five-cost

Volibear: Doombringer will deal double damage to shields, but no longer destroy them

Volibear: Doombringer damage nerfed from 150/300/5000 to 125/250/5000

Kayle: Attack damage buffed from 75 to 80

Kayle: First Ascension attack damage scaling adjusted from 180/360/2000 to 150/400/2000

Viego: Sovereign’s Domination damage adjusted from 180/360/2000 to 150/400/2000

Patch 11.18 item balance changes

Image via Riot Games

Set 5.5 items like Radiant Bloodthirster were providing too much of a shield, leading to a 20-percent nerf. Other less used Radiant items like Statikk Shiv were buffed while Radiant Licket of Targon was given a new bonus. And despite a nerf to Radiant Locket shields, a new bonus will provide 200 health to all allies at the start of combat.

Radiant Bloodthirster: Health shield percent nerfed from 60 to 40 percent

Radiant Locket of Targon: New bonus grants 200 health for all allies at the start of combat

Radiant Locket of Targon: Prime shield nerfed from 600/700/800 to 400/500/600

Radiant Statikk Shiv: Favor magic resist shred buffed from 50 to 70 percent

Radiant Frozen Heart: Starting mana reduced from 60 to 45

Radiant Rapid Lightcannon: Bonus attack speed reduced from 40 to 30 percent

Patch 11.18 bug fixes

Image via Riot Games

Only a handful of bug fixes are taking place in TFT Patch 11.18, with Set Six scheduled to hit the live servers in around two months.