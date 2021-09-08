TFT Set 5.5 Patch 11.18: Full notes and updates

A handful of meta balance changes are included in Teamfight Tactics Patch 11.18 with the Set 5.5 Reckoning World Championship taking place in around a month’s time.
Scheduled to release on Sept. 9, Patch 11.18 will pump four-cost three-star Set 5.5 champions while also applying a few nerfs to overperformers within the competitive TFT meta. Radiant items that aren’t being used are slated for buffs and the Hellion trait is getting an attack speed buff that could impact late-game strategies.
From a Volibear rework to a Kayle Ascension nerf, here’s every TFT Set 5.5 balance change taking place in Patch 11.18.
Set 5.5 Little Legends
Riot Games is dropping a number of Little Legends, including Ao Shin, Featherknight, and Paddlemar Little Inktale variations—and an esports Pengu. There are a total of 15 Inktale variations, showcasing the five elements. Prices for an Inktale Little Legend start at 490 RP or $3.99 via mobile and are included in three Inktale bundles.
The esports Pengu is available for a limited time in the League store until Oct. 19 for 750 Riot points or $5.99 on mobile.
Patch 11.18 trait balance changes
Only one trait, Hellion, is getting a balance change in Patch 11.18. It won’t warp the meta but will provide late-game viability for the Set 5.5 trait. Hellion’s attack speed is getting increased from 10/30/70/130 to 10/30/80/140 percent.
Patch 11.18 champion balance changes
Four-cost three-star units are getting their traditional end-of-set buff, providing them with powerful stats for the tacticians who are able to create them. Volibear is getting somewhat of a minor “rework,” according to lead game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer, that will hit shields hard with damage while not instantly dissolving them.
Other notable TFT Patch 11.18 changes include a Jax nerf due to the Set 5.5 champion being an overpowered standalone unit, a change to Pyke’s spell, a nerf to Kayle Ascension, and a reduction in Daisy’s stun.
One-cost
- Gragas: Drunken Rage damage buffed at three-star from 175/250/400 to 175/250/475
Two-cost
- Pyke: To improve stunning units in the corner, Pyke will always choose a new target after his dash
Three-cost
- Nidalee: Health reduced from 800 to 750
- Nunu: Consume damage nerfed from 500/750/1800 to 450/700/1750
- Yasuo: Burning Blade cast time reduced
Four-cost
- Jax: Empowered Strike attack speed bonus nerfed from 30/35/100 to 20/30/100 percent
- Jax: Empowered Strike slam attack damage scaling buffed at three-star from 200/220/300 to 200/220/400 percent
- Jax: Health nerfed from 1000 to 950.
- Ivern: Daisy knock-up duration nerfed from 1.5/2/6 to 0.5/0.5/6 seconds
- Ivern: Daisy health buffed from 1500/2400/10,000 to 1600/2600/10,000
- Ivern: Daisy attack damage buffed from 80 to 90
- Draven: Attack damage buffed from 90 to 95
- Draven: Spinning Axes flat damage increased from 150/200/800 to 150/225/900
- Draven: Spinning Axes attack damage scaling buffed at three-star from 170/180/340 to 170/180/400 percent
- Aphelios: Dark Vigil attack damage scaling buffed at three-star from 350/375/425 to 350/375/450 percent
- Aphelios: Dark Vigil base damage buffed at three-star from 150/200/400 to 150/200/500
- Diana: Moonfall damage buffed at three-star from 300/450/2000 to 300/450/3000
- Fiddlesticks: Crowstorm damage buffed at three-star from 150/200/600 to 150/200/750
- Galio: Shield of Durand damage buffed at three-star from 200/300/1200 to 200/300/1500
- Galio: Shield of Durand damage reduction buffed at three-star from 60/70/90 to 60/70/95 percent
- Karma: Soulflare damage buffed at three-star from 230/290/750 to 230/290/850
- Karma: Soulflare mana reduction buffed at three-star from 15/15/30 to 15/15/40
Five-cost
- Volibear: Doombringer will deal double damage to shields, but no longer destroy them
- Volibear: Doombringer damage nerfed from 150/300/5000 to 125/250/5000
- Kayle: Attack damage buffed from 75 to 80
- Kayle: First Ascension attack damage scaling adjusted from 180/360/2000 to 150/400/2000
- Viego: Sovereign’s Domination damage adjusted from 180/360/2000 to 150/400/2000
Patch 11.18 item balance changes
Set 5.5 items like Radiant Bloodthirster were providing too much of a shield, leading to a 20-percent nerf. Other less used Radiant items like Statikk Shiv were buffed while Radiant Licket of Targon was given a new bonus. And despite a nerf to Radiant Locket shields, a new bonus will provide 200 health to all allies at the start of combat.
- Radiant Bloodthirster: Health shield percent nerfed from 60 to 40 percent
- Radiant Locket of Targon: New bonus grants 200 health for all allies at the start of combat
- Radiant Locket of Targon: Prime shield nerfed from 600/700/800 to 400/500/600
- Radiant Statikk Shiv: Favor magic resist shred buffed from 50 to 70 percent
- Radiant Frozen Heart: Starting mana reduced from 60 to 45
- Radiant Rapid Lightcannon: Bonus attack speed reduced from 40 to 30 percent
Patch 11.18 bug fixes
Only a handful of bug fixes are taking place in TFT Patch 11.18, with Set Six scheduled to hit the live servers in around two months.
- Queue Dodge penalty has been removed for players who miss AFK checks
- Bramble Vest blocking more critical strike damage than intended has been resolved
- An update to Teemo’s ability shows that its attack speed slow lasts for three seconds
- Stuns from Riven and Kennen will now stop Lucian from firing his ability
- A visual bug firing a nonfunctional Deathblade shot for Cannoneers has been resolved