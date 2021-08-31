Riot reveals new TFT Little Legends dropping in Patch 11.18

Azure Ao Shin Azure Featherknight Azure Paddlemar Darkspark Ao shin Darkspark Featherknight Darkspark Paddlemar Ember Ao Shin Ember Featherknight Ember Paddlemar Galeborn Ao Shin Galeborn Featherknight Galeborn Paddlemar Terra Ao Shin Terra Featherknight Terra Paddlemar

Riot Games revealed five variants of Ao Shin, Featherknight, and Paddlemar Little Legends today that are coming in Teamfight Tactics Patch 11.18.

Scheduled to release on Sept. 9, Inktale TFT Little Legends will become available for purchase in the store. Showcasing a “painted world” theme, according to Riot, each of the Inktale legends features five elements: Azure, Terra, Darkspark, Ember, and Galeborn. There are a total of 15 variations of the Inktale TFT Little Legends.

Inktale TFT Little Legends can be bought in the store individually for 925 Riot Points or $7.99 via mobile. A number of bundles are also included in the drop, containing one Little Legend egg to a total of 21 Inktale eggs.

Inktale Egg: 490 RP or $3.99 via mobile

Five Inktale egg bundle: 2,450 RP or $18.99 via mobile

11 Inktale egg bundle: 4,900 RP or $37.99 via mobile

Inktale Megabundle: Includes 21 Inktale eggs, three bonus Inktale eggs, and three bonus Fearless Fellowship eggs for 10, 290 RP or $79.99 via mobile.

Set 5.5 Reckoning: Dawn of Heroes is approaching its final patches, with TFT Worlds scheduled to take place in October. Game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer revealed several goals for Patch 11.18 that include tuning down the Revenant trait frontline and further tweaks to Radiant items.

Prior to the release of Inktale Little Legends in TFT Patch 11.18, a B-patch is scheduled to drop between Aug. 31 and Sept. 1. The update will include adjustments to Aatrox, Nocturne, and Vayne.

Players can start collecting TFT Inktale Little Legends with the release of Patch 11.18 on Sept. 9.

All images via Riot Games.