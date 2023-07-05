A key TFT Set 9 trait is slated for a rework after falling short of player expectations

Riot Games has consistently included an economy trait within each Teamfight Tactics set. But the Set Nine Piltover trait has had trouble living up to what players want from an economy trait, potentially paving the way for a rework.

Econ traits in TFT typically reward players for running an early game loss streak, providing a variety of loot upon winning a combat round. The Piltover trait in TFT Set Nine drops loot and summons a T-Hex to join in the battle, with the dinosaur gaining Energy charges that get converted into power upon winning a round. Having to choose between loot drops and keeping T-Hex on the battlefield has been causing issues for some players, according to game designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer, leading to an upcoming rework.

“So, you want to know the dirty secret of Piltover?” Mortdog said. “We’re probably going to give it a big rework.”

Having options and multiple lines of play is what makes TFT one of the best autobattlers. Set Nine Runeterra Reforged is packed with options, from Legends Augments in conjunction with regular evergreen Augments to 28 traits and 60 champions. The Piltover trait options are missing the mark with players, though, potentially having players feel bad about their decision to sell or keep T-Hex.

“Having to choose one or the other sucks, so we’re probably going to give it some love,” Mortdog said.

Big changes are already planned for TFT Set Nine Patch 13.14, with the Twisted Fate Legends Augment Pandora’s Items getting a rework. Patch 13.13 focused mostly on Augment and item balancing, with a splash of champion nerfs and buffs. Patch 13.14 will likely include impactful changes that will shape the Runeterra Reforged meta heading into the Mid-Set update.

A timeline for the Piltover trait rework hasn’t been announced at the time of writing. But players should expect some major changes to take place in TFT through Patch 13.4 on July 19.

