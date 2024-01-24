Category:
Tekken

How to preload Tekken 8

Get ready for the next battle!
Image of Jose Pedro Eichenseer
Jose Pedro Eichenseer
|
Published: Jan 24, 2024 10:59 am
devil jin in tekken 8
Image via Bandai Namco

The highly-anticipated newest episode of the Mishima family saga, Tekken 8, launches on Jan. 26, but you can preload the game much sooner.

Recommended Videos

If you’re eagerly awaiting to jump into action and start throwing punches, karate kicks, and impossible double backflip combos (looking at you Marshall Law) as soon as the game releases, consider preloading the game to avoid any delays. Preloading lets you download the game from the PlayStation Store, but it will not grant you access. In other words, you will have Tekken 8 on your hard drive, roughly taking up 90 GB of space, but it will not be available to play until its official launch day.

How to preload Tekken 8 on PS5

PS5 players can already start preloading the game as of Jan. 23. Tekken 8will only be accessible to the die-hard fans who have already pre-ordered the digital version of the game. If you have access to an internet connection, you can simply follow these steps:

  • Open the PlayStation Store on your PS5
  • Search for Tekken 8
  • Click on Tekken 8 when you see it
  • Hit the Download button

If you haven’t pre-ordered Tekken 8 yet, you can still do so now. Once you find the game on the PlayStation Store, pre-order it, and then download it.

How to preload Tekken 8 on Xbox and PC

As of the time of writing, there is no information on whether or not Tekken 8 will be available for preloading on Xbox or PC. Usually, most games on PC become available for preloading 24 hours before release. But there is no reason to sulk. Luckily, Bandai Namco was nice enough to let its fanbase know exactly when Tekken 8 is going to launch. On Jan. 24, Tekken’s Twitter account posted a world map showing the precise time of release in each time zone around the globe. 

related content
Read Article Tekken 8 Review: The devil’s blood is more powerful than ever
Kazuya standing in a destroyed city.
Category:
Reviews
Reviews
Tekken
Tekken
Tekken 8 Review: The devil’s blood is more powerful than ever
Cale Michael Cale Michael Jan 23, 2024
Read Article All Tekken 8 editions and pre-order bonuses compared
Chevalier using earpiece in Tekken 8
Category:
FGC
FGC
Tekken
Tekken
All Tekken 8 editions and pre-order bonuses compared
Cale Michael Cale Michael Jan 17, 2024
Read Article Tekken 8: Full character roster and DLC roadmap
Tekken 8 Jin Kazama clenching his fist as red electricity crackles around it
Category:
FGC
FGC
Tekken
Tekken
Tekken 8: Full character roster and DLC roadmap
Cale Michael Cale Michael Jan 15, 2024
Read Article Tekken 7 tier list: Season 4 characters, ranked
Two fighters from Tekken 7, engulfed in colorful blue and red auras.
Category:
Tekken
Tekken
Tekken 7 tier list: Season 4 characters, ranked
Jose Pedro Eichenseer Jose Pedro Eichenseer Dec 23, 2023
Read Article What’s in Tekken 8 Premium Collector’s Edition?
tekken 8 collectible statue in collector's edition
Category:
Tekken
Tekken
What’s in Tekken 8 Premium Collector’s Edition?
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Dec 20, 2023
Related Content
Read Article Tekken 8 Review: The devil’s blood is more powerful than ever
Kazuya standing in a destroyed city.
Category:
Reviews
Reviews
Tekken
Tekken
Tekken 8 Review: The devil’s blood is more powerful than ever
Cale Michael Cale Michael Jan 23, 2024
Read Article All Tekken 8 editions and pre-order bonuses compared
Chevalier using earpiece in Tekken 8
Category:
FGC
FGC
Tekken
Tekken
All Tekken 8 editions and pre-order bonuses compared
Cale Michael Cale Michael Jan 17, 2024
Read Article Tekken 8: Full character roster and DLC roadmap
Tekken 8 Jin Kazama clenching his fist as red electricity crackles around it
Category:
FGC
FGC
Tekken
Tekken
Tekken 8: Full character roster and DLC roadmap
Cale Michael Cale Michael Jan 15, 2024
Read Article Tekken 7 tier list: Season 4 characters, ranked
Two fighters from Tekken 7, engulfed in colorful blue and red auras.
Category:
Tekken
Tekken
Tekken 7 tier list: Season 4 characters, ranked
Jose Pedro Eichenseer Jose Pedro Eichenseer Dec 23, 2023
Read Article What’s in Tekken 8 Premium Collector’s Edition?
tekken 8 collectible statue in collector's edition
Category:
Tekken
Tekken
What’s in Tekken 8 Premium Collector’s Edition?
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Dec 20, 2023

Author

Jose Pedro Eichenseer
Jose has in recent years worked for a number of different websites as a freelance article-, content-, and copywriter. His most recent gigs were at mxdwn.com as an editor and CBR.com as a feature article games writer. Passionate film aficionado, football fanatic, and most importantly, Steam Sales addict.