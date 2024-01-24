The highly-anticipated newest episode of the Mishima family saga, Tekken 8, launches on Jan. 26, but you can preload the game much sooner.

If you’re eagerly awaiting to jump into action and start throwing punches, karate kicks, and impossible double backflip combos (looking at you Marshall Law) as soon as the game releases, consider preloading the game to avoid any delays. Preloading lets you download the game from the PlayStation Store, but it will not grant you access. In other words, you will have Tekken 8 on your hard drive, roughly taking up 90 GB of space, but it will not be available to play until its official launch day.

How to preload Tekken 8 on PS5

King spectacularly takes down Paul | Image via Bandai Namco

PS5 players can already start preloading the game as of Jan. 23. Tekken 8will only be accessible to the die-hard fans who have already pre-ordered the digital version of the game. If you have access to an internet connection, you can simply follow these steps:

Open the PlayStation Store on your PS5

Search for Tekken 8

Click on Tekken 8 when you see it

Hit the Download button

If you haven’t pre-ordered Tekken 8 yet, you can still do so now. Once you find the game on the PlayStation Store, pre-order it, and then download it.

How to preload Tekken 8 on Xbox and PC

Release is looming | Image via Tekken on Twitter

As of the time of writing, there is no information on whether or not Tekken 8 will be available for preloading on Xbox or PC. Usually, most games on PC become available for preloading 24 hours before release. But there is no reason to sulk. Luckily, Bandai Namco was nice enough to let its fanbase know exactly when Tekken 8 is going to launch. On Jan. 24, Tekken’s Twitter account posted a world map showing the precise time of release in each time zone around the globe.