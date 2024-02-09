Forsen’s Tekken 8 fan battles derailed by incredibly inappropriate character customization

During a recent live stream on Twitch, popular streamer Forsen hosted a Tekken 8 viewer battle where his fans played against one another. The stream immediately took an unexpected turn when the very first participants showcased their characters customized to resemble a certain Austrian dictator and his peculiar mustache.

A viewer battle is a segment where viewers play against each other while the streamer watches and comments. While this allows for fantastic engagement between fans and content creators, it also reveals the unpredictable nature of viewer interactions, as exhibited by Victor Chevalier’s, Leo Kliesen’s, and Jack-8’s Nazi uniforms during the Tekken 8 live stream.

Not appropriate at all. Screenshot via Forsen on Twitch Not appropriate either. Screenshot via Forsen on Twitch

The bold choice of character customization sent the comment section into a complete frenzy, with the stream’s viewers unleashing a wave of uncensored jokes and memes centered around the Nazi Germany leader from WWII.

Forsen, real name Sebastian Fors, has gained significant popularity on Twitch over the past few years, attracting over a million followers. The Swede first rose to prominence by competing in Starcraft 2 and Hearthstone tournaments before expanding his focus to include a variety of other games. His past live streams on Twitch were already sprinkled with controversy, as his two temporary bans from the streaming platform illustrate. Forsen was banned from Twitch for an entire month in 2020 and again in 2023 but for only a week. Additionally, he got himself banned from PUBG twice within the same week, a true feat. For now, any further bans from Twitch are unlikely.

Forsen finds himself at the center of yet another controversial moment after his latest Tekken 8 stream. But this time, the spotlight was on his viewers’ choice rather than his actions.