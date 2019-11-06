XQc responds to Tyler1 calling him a “budget T1” for being a variety streamer

Two of Twitch’s biggest streamers took jabs at each other today—and it was certainly entertaining.

Tyler “Tyler1” Steinkamp took a dig at former Overwatch pro Félix “xQc” Lengyel during his Twitch broadcast today. The League of Legends streamer called xQc a “budget T1” and claimed that the Canadian stole his viewers because he broadcasts a variety of games. Rather than roll over, however, xQc had some choice words of his own.

xQc answers to T1 Clip of xQcOW Playing Just Chatting – Clipped by Stefanonimo

“[Tyler1] quit variety because he couldn’t handle when the stream didn’t do well,” xQc said. “When the stream wouldn’t do well and people would complain about the game, he would go, ‘Oh no, sad man… no cam, no mic.’ Because he couldn’t handle the heat, dude. Because variety is a double-edged sword.”

A large part of xQc’s viewers tune in to watch a variety of different games, such as Overwatch and Fortnite. The Canadian streamer also watches videos and interacts with his Twitch chat, creating a diverse broadcast. But variety streaming can be risky, as it can potentially isolate viewers who don’t play a game that is being broadcasted.

Tyler1, on the other hand, tends to stick to streaming League of Legends⁠, and has achieved high ranks across multiple accounts.

It’s unclear whether this feud is in jest and simply banter, or if either party harbors resentment. But both content creators are enjoying success, with xQc racking up 1.6 million Twitch followers and tyler1 amassing a whopping 2.6 million.