xQc fans left concerned after Twitch star abruptly quits stream over ‘headspace issues’

Felix “xQc” Lengyel has been through a bit of a roller-coaster ride this month due to the aftermath of his relationship with Adept and questions about his short-lived relationship with Nyyxxii. It seems like it’s taken a toll on the Twitch star.

xQc ended his Nov. 22 stream on a whim—something that never happens unless there are outages—because he was in too much of a “​​crazy headspace” to continue.

“Chat, I’m not going to sugarcoat anything and make things weird,” he said. “Something is happening, and chat, it’s the first time in my entire career I’ve done this before. Something is going on that needs my full attention, and I have to attend to it and give it my full attention. I just have to.”

The French-Canadian streamer didn’t tell his viewers what the thing he had to attend to was but said it had hi-jacked his thought processes, thereby impacting his ability to stream.

“I don’t want to make things weird or odd. I just have to end and just go,” he added. “I’m too in a crazy headspace. I have to go through this and we’re good. I have never done this and I hope you understand.”

xQc’s fans understood it wasn’t their business, but they were concerned about his well-being, so they flooded him with supportive and reassuring messages in the chat as he left. The stream lasted 3 hours and 52 minutes—his shortest in a very long time.

For reference, xQc streams in the past month have all been between eight and 12 hours long, with most falling around the middle mark. And that’s been relatively consistent throughout the course of his career.

“I hope it’s not something serious like a swatting or something,” said one fan, who feared the worst after someone swatted all of xQc’s properties on Nov. 15.

“Very strange. In the past, if there was shit going down, he’d just mute mic and hide cam while a video plays. Turning the stream off and saying he’s in a bad headspace… it must be pretty serious,” said another.

Screengrab via xQc on Twitch

It didn’t take him long to get back on the horse, though, which his fans were very happy about. After taking the rest of the day and night off following his early quitting, the juicer warlord was back to business as usual the following day.

In the end, xQc was live for 11 hours in his next Twitch broadcast.

It’s unclear what weighed him down, and whether it was tied to the drama this month. But it’s good to see the juicer warlord back to his usual, energized self on-stream.