xQc responds to ‘bulls**t’ claims that Adept owns his $320K McLaren

He wants fans to stop going after her over it.

The ebbs and flows of xQc’s relationship with Adept is something the juicer warlord’s fans always seem to get emotionally invested in—especially when their spats happen live on Twitch. Sometimes, things go too far, though.

A recent example was their reaction to Adept saying she was the registered driver of his $320,000 McLaren 720s Spider, which isn’t all that surprising since he doesn’t even have his license.

Some claimed it was a case of her manipulating him, which is a narrative that has been trending among them. But xQc insisted it’s not true, and that he actually owns the car, not her.

Image via xQc on Twitter

“I don’t want people to get shit or get insulted for no reason, okay,” he said during his Twitch stream on Nov. 1. “Let me debunk this bullshit, okay. The thing is that the car is mine!

“Even though me and Sammy are having problems or whatever, we’re still not complete trashy people in that way. The car has been transferred to me, okay. It’s fine. Even if things pop off and go crazy, it’s still mine. Like, my name is on the car.”

xQc explained the reason she was registered as a driver was an obvious one—she had a license, and he did not.

“She had to be registered so it could be driven around. The car needs to be registered with somebody,” xQc said.

The moment xQc clarified the situation, fans who figured it was probably the case but remained tight-lipped decided to speak out against those who were quick to point the finger at Adept.

“I thought it was pretty obvious this was the case,” one fan said. “Some people are just not the brightest and like to make up entire backstories in their head. Never forget you don’t know these people or their real lifes.”

Not everyone was convinced, with one fan claiming xQc had been manipulated to “clarify” the car ownership issue.

Either way, the debacle is another example of how prevalent and problematic parasocial relationships can be. It’s unhealthy for fans to theorycraft aspects of a streamer’s private affairs.