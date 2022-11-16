Felix “xQc” Lengyel has been swatted again, but this time, rather than targeting his main home, the perpetrator targeted all of the other properties he owns—putting other people’s lives in danger. And because of that, the Twitch star was furious.

“Basically, some suckers decided to swat and raid my properties and the houses that they thought I was living in,” he explained on Nov. 15. “It’s really fucking dumb!”

xQc said he received a bunch of alerts on his phone that notified him of what was happening. But luckily, the homes were empty. “These houses are empty. Nobody lives in them!”

That doesn’t mean it wasn’t without risk. xQc feared for the lives of the people who lived around those properties.

“It’s just annoying because it can cause other people to get hurt that aren’t even me,” he said. “That’s like swatting a random person that you have no idea about. It can only hurt random people. A random neighbor could have gotten hurt or shot. Some animals could have died randomly. It’s just stupid!”

After venting his frustration, the juicer warlord urged people to stop doing it once and for all. “I don’t know what the fuck is up with the internet,” he said. “I don’t know what the fuck is wrong with you guys. I don’t know what the fuck is wrong with you absolute degenerates. Don’t do that. Why are you doing that?”

Swatting is a serious issue that is on the rise again in 2022. Adin Ross, iShowSpeed, and Ludwig have also been swatted this year—the latter of whom opened up about how frightening it is, claiming one wrong move could result in death.

xQc didn’t experience it first-hand this time. But the fact is he was targeted—regardless of whether the perpetrator failed, and knowing that still takes a toll.