XQc leaves fans with more questions than answers about ‘relationship’ with Nyyxxii

Over the weekend, xQc vehemently denied that he’s in a “relationship” with Nyyxxii, who he shared multiple kisses with on stream last week. But in doing so, he confused some of his fans.

Though he continually and aggressively said that he does not have a girlfriend, he also said things about the nature of his interactions with Nyyxxii that blur some lines.

“I am not in a relationship,” he said. “Holy fuck, I’m not in a relationship. Holy fuck, I literally am not. I never said it a singular time.”

Despite his repeated denial, xQc admitted that he’s going on dates with Nyyxxii and even went so far as to say that the two were “dating” and “seeing” one another. But that was the extent of it.

Asked directly by a viewer through a text-to-speech donation, xQc said that, while he is “dating” Nyyxxii, he does not qualify that as being in a “relationship.”

But another viewer quickly pointed out that on the juicer’s main YouTube channel, he has numerous videos with titles that refer to Nyyxxii as his “girlfriend.” One video is titled “I got a girlfriend,” and the other is “My girlfriend kissed another girl.”

“Yeah, but I’m telling you, it’s not my girlfriend,” he said. “YouTube is clickbait. I don’t give a fuck.”

He then went on to try to explain the dating process and how people go from meeting to dating to in a relationship. According to him, he is in the early dating phase that comes before a relationship is established.