xQc claims some gambling sponsorships are ‘fantasy… fake’ when it comes to how much Twitch streamers really spend

Félix ‘xQc’ Lengyel—one of the biggest streamers caught up in the gambling scene as of late—has clarified the logistics of how his gambling sponsorship, “gamba,” operates amidst widespread speculation. The juicer also compares his situation to other streamer sponsorships, claiming some of their gambling balances are “fake.”

The controversy stems from top streamers gambling on stream with piles of money believed to be supplied by gambling sponsorships. Many viewers are tired of tuning into their favorite streamer, only to watch them gamble for hours on end, or be encouraged to check out gambling sites because of stream extensions pointing them in that direction.

That dismay is even more evident in xQc’s situation, considering 10 months ago he apologized to his fans, telling them he wouldn’t gamble again.

Ludwig chimed in on the controversy, calling on Twitch to put an end to sponsored gambling streams on the platform. He also theorized that there are two reasons why streamers like xQc continue to gamble on stream despite viewers being fed up with it: “One, you’re already addicted doing it offline, so you mine as well do it online, and two, if you do it sponsored, you’re gonna make a shit ton of money.”

In response to Ludwig’s comments, xQc outlined the details of his situation with respect to his gambling sponsorship, explaining his gambling funds is something called a “raw balance.”

“Raw balance is, I have my own juice (money), I get more juice on top of the juice,” the top Twitch star explained. “Then, when I gamble, I gamble, and if it goes down—and goes to nothing, then I keep nothing. But if I win, and I get something, or I stay flat (break-even), I keep those amounts.”

“Some of these [other] deals are bullshit.”

“But If I win, I only keep a certain portion of it, right? So, literally, the whole point of Gamba (xQc’s gambling sponsorship) is high risk, high reward, with the house having an edge.”

“These [other] deals, they cut the risk and they cut the reward, and make it stagnant promotional dogshit, that shows something that’s not real. It’s fantasy. It’s fake.”

“That’s not even close to the same thing.”

In other words, the fund’s streamer’s use for gambling can be misleading on multiple levels when they’re associated with a gambling sponsor. The capital you’re seeing being won or lost likely doesn’t always translate to what’s really going on—if xQc has anything to say about it.

Aside from the contract discussed behind closed doors, figuring out how much top streamers net from gambling sponsorships isn’t always clear.