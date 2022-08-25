Kathleen “Loserfruit” Belsten is one of the most popular female streamers on Twitch. She has 2.8 million followers on the platform—the 18th highest of all women and more than any other Australian streamer.

Loserfruit first entered the content creation scene in 2013 with a YouTube channel which is still going strong today. Back then, it revolved around satirical and hilarious League of Legends videos. Now, it’s filled with clips from her streams.

Eventually, a friend encouraged her to try streaming on Twitch. They said people would love her because of her accent. So, she decided to give it a shot. At first, less than ten people watched her. But in time, her popularity grew.

Screengrab via Loserfruit on Twitch

After growing a little bored of streaming League, she switched to Overwatch before falling head over heels in love with Fortnite in 2017. It was a match made in heaven. Her viewership spiked in accordance with the game.

Loserfruit was the second streamer to be honored and immortalized in the Epic Games battle royale title by receiving her very own Fortnite Icon Series skin. The only one who beat her to it was Tyler “Ninja” Blevins.

She also used to be a member of Click, a group of Australian creators including Bazza Gazza, Crayator, Fresh, LazarBeam, Mully, Muselk, Tannar, and boyfriend Marcus.

Image via Epic Games

Loserfruit, at a glance

Real Name: Kathleen Belsten

Kathleen Belsten Age: 29

29 Birthday: 22 February, 1993

22 February, 1993 Nationality: Australian

Australian Partner: Marcus

Marcus Awards: None

None Org: PWR

What games does Loserfruit play?

Loserfruit’s most-streamed game is Fortnite, and it’s not even close. The Aussie star has streamed it for 4,000 hours, which amounts to almost 40 percent of her total stream time. The next closest is Overwatch at 1,400 hours and 13 percent total stream time.

After that, there’s a considerable drop-off. GTA V is sitting close to 300 hours. Among Us and Minecraft are a little lower at 200 hours. Loserfruit has also streamed The Sims 4, Warzone, VALORANT, and Fall Guys for over 100 hours.

What is Loserfruit’s streaming setup?

Loserfruit likes to play Fortnite in style, and to do that, you need a powerful rig. Here’s a breakdown of all the components she uses in her beastly gaming PC. Some of the information might be a little outdated.

Image via Loserfruit on Twitter

Loserfruit’s Gaming PC:

CPU: Intel Core i9 10900K

Intel Core i9 10900K GPU: ASUS GeForce RTX 2080 Ti ROG Strix OC 11GB

ASUS GeForce RTX 2080 Ti ROG Strix OC 11GB MOBO: ASUS ROG STRIX Z490-E

ASUS ROG STRIX Z490-E RAM: Corsair Vengeance RGB PRO 32GB (4x 8GB)

Corsair Vengeance RGB PRO 32GB (4x 8GB) Case: NZXT H710 Tempered Glass Mid-Tower E-ATX Case

NZXT H710 Tempered Glass Mid-Tower E-ATX Case Liquid Cooling: Deepcool Castle 240EX RGB AIO CPU

Deepcool Castle 240EX RGB AIO CPU SSD: Samsung 970 EVO Plus 1TB Samsung 860 QVO SATA 6.35cm (2.5″) SSD 4TB

PSU: Corsair HX850M 850W

How much does Loserfruit make?

Loserfruit’s name wasn’t mentioned in the infamous Twitch earnings leak that emerged on the internet in Oct. 2021. So, that means she earns less than $880,000 from her streams—the lowest number on the list.

However, she makes money in other ways, such as via various sponsorship deals, a YouTube channel with more than three million subscribers, a Fortnite skin, a dedicated merchandise store, and more.

Where is Loserfruit from?

Loserfruit was born and raised in Melbourne, Australia, and still lives there.

Screengrab via Loserfruit on YouTube

Why is Loserfruit so popular on Twitch?

Loserfruit is popular as a streamer because she’s competitive, creative, entertaining, funny, skilled, and dedicated to her craft. She also has a network of like-minded friends she regularly collaborates with, and the content they produce together is amazing.

Loserfruit’s most popular Twitch clip

Loserfruit’s most popular clip on Twitch shows her having a wholesome interaction with another player on the NoPixel GTA RP server who told her she was doing an excellent job roleplaying despite it being her first time.

So what’s next for Loserfruit?

It’s hard to imagine Loserfruit stepping away from Fortnite anytime soon. It’s still her most-streamed game in 2022. So, unless something drastically changes, there’s a good chance she’ll keep playing it as much as she is.

Loserfruit has also been pouring more time into her secondary YouTube channel, Lufu, which revolves around vlogging content.

She uploads a video every month to break up all the streaming content.

Follow Loserfruit on: Twitch | Twitter | YouTube