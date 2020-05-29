Loserfruit's Fortnite set rumored to be released June 3 | Dot Esports

Popular Fortnite content creator Kathleen “Loserfruit” Belsten’s cosmetic set is rumored to arrive in the shop on June 3, according to dataminers FireMonkey and Fortnite LAT.

The set, which will include Loserfruit’s custom skin, emote, and back bling, is the latest group of cosmetics based on a content creator. Also, rapper and songwriter Drake is set to have his Toosie Slide emote in the store on May 30. These dates aren’t set in stone, however.

⚠️Potential Item Shop Leak



This came to my attention from @FortniteGLAT.



A source that he informed me of correctly told tonights item shop and stated the following:



– Toosie Slide will be in the shop this Saturday

– Loserfruit will be in the shop June 3rd



⚠️Subject to change. — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) May 29, 2020

Fortnite fans can get a sneak peek of Loserfruit’s custom skin after it was leaked by Skin Tracker following the v12.60 update on May 22. The skin is colorful and bright, with red being the prominent color. Players will soon be able to purchase the Bounce Berry Back Bling and an emote called Fruit Punchers.

Although the price of the cosmetic set is unclear, it’s likely to cost around 1,800 V-Bucks in total, since this was the price of Ninja’s outfit and emote combined.

The release date of the Loserfruit skin has been questioned, however, since June 3 is close to the release of Fortnite Chapter two season three, which was postponed to June 11 earlier today by Epic Games.

Nonetheless fans will likely be able to purchase the set sooner rather than later. But, before then, players can look forward to dancing over their enemies with the Toosie Slide emote.