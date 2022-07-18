Benjamin “DrLupo” Lupo is a YouTube streamer with almost 2 million subscribers on the platform. He used to stream on Twitch but switched platforms in Aug. 2021 after locking in a lucrative deal with the Google-owned platform.

Before he hit the big leagues as a streamer, DrLupo worked as a systems engineer for a local insurance firm in Omaha, Nebraska, where he spent hours each day writing code in the basement of a 13-floor building. Despite being fully committed to his job, he got hooked on Diablo III in 2013 and would often AFK farm. He started streaming it on Twitch so he could keep an eye on his character’s progress from inside the office.

Little did he know, that hilarious decision planted the seed for what would eventually blossom into a full-blown career. He started streaming Destiny in his free time and quickly became one of the most feared PvP players in the game due to his skills.

From there, he transitioned into Overwatch and eventually PUBG, before securing a partnership with Twitch in 2016. At that point, he was still working full-time, but his wife encouraged him to devote himself to streaming in 2017, and it paid off big-time.

Fortnite was released later that year, and DrLupo made it his main game. He often played with Tyler “Ninja” Blevins and Timothy “TimTheTatman” Betar, which caused his popularity to explode as the game became a phenomenon.

Today, he is still one of the most popular streamers in the battle royale genre.

He uses his following to raise copious amounts of money for charity, including $2.3 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in 2020 and $10 million in 2021.

DrLupo, at a glance

Real Name: Benjamin Lupo

Benjamin Lupo Age: 35

35 Birthday: March 20, 1987

March 20, 1987 Nationality: American

American Partner: Samantha Lupo (wife)

Samantha Lupo (wife) Awards: None

None Org: None

What games does DrLupo play?

During his days as a Twitch streamer, DrLupo played Fortnite the most. He dedicated 4,337 hours and 32.1 percent of his total stream time to the popular battle royale title, far more than any other game on the list.

His next most streamed game is Escape from Tarkov, which he’s streamed for 3,441 hours and 25.4% total stream time, followed by PUBG on 1,423 hours and 10.5 percent total stream time, and Destiny 2, which is half of that.

Since moving to YouTube, DrLupo has stayed true to this formula. Fortnite and Escape from Tarkov have been his most-streamed games on a regular basis, but he has dabbled in others like Apex Legends.

What is DrLupo’s streaming setup?

DrLupo’s Peripherals:

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight

Logitech G Pro X Superlight Keyboard: Logitech G Pro Mechanical

Logitech G Pro Mechanical Monitor: Samsung Odyssey G7 32″

Samsung Odyssey G7 32″ Headset: Logitech G Pro X Headset

Logitech G Pro X Headset Mouse Pad: Logitech G Powerplay

DrLupo’s Gaming PC:

CPU: Intel i9-10900K

Intel i9-10900K GPU: EVGA GeForce RTX 3090

EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 RAM: G.Skill TridentZ Royal RGB 32GB

G.Skill TridentZ Royal RGB 32GB Motherboard: MSI MEG Z490 GODLIKE

MSI MEG Z490 GODLIKE SSD 1: Intel Optane 905P 960GB

Intel Optane 905P 960GB SSD 2: Intel 660P NVMe 2TB

Intel 660P NVMe 2TB PSU: NZXT C1000 Gold

NZXT C1000 Gold Case: NZXT H710i Black/Red

NZXT H710i Black/Red Fans : NZXT AER RGB 140mm

: NZXT AER RGB 140mm CPU Cooler: NZXT Kraken Z73

DrLupo’s Streaming PC:

CPU: Intel i9-10980XE

Intel i9-10980XE GPU: EVGA GeForce GTX 1660 Super

EVGA GeForce GTX 1660 Super Memory: G.Skill TridentZ Royal RGB 16GB

G.Skill TridentZ Royal RGB 16GB PSU: EVGA X299 Dark

EVGA X299 Dark SSD: Intel 665P NVMe 1TB

Intel 665P NVMe 1TB PSU: NZXT C1000 Gold

NZXT C1000 Gold Case: NZXT H710i Black/Red

NZXT H710i Black/Red Fans: NZXT AER RGB 140mm

NZXT AER RGB 140mm CPU Cooler: NZXT Kraken X72

How much does DrLupo make?

DrLupo reportedly earned $1,894,615 from his Twitch streams alone between Aug. 2019 and Oct. 2021. However, he also likely made a lot more from sponsorship deals, merchandise, and YouTube clips during that time.

His YouTube deal is also believed to be worth millions, although the exact numbers haven’t been revealed.

Where is DrLupo from?

DrLupo is from Omaha, Nebraska, and still lives in the midwestern U.S. state. It’s a stark contrast to most streamers who relocated to Los Angeles, California and Austin, Texas to make it easier to collaborate with each other.

Why is DrLupo so popular on YouTube?

DrLupo is one of the most down-to-earth streamers on the planet. His laid-back personality is a rare trait among streamers who play competitive shooter games, and people love him for it. He also has a relatable and inspiring backstory.

However, he wouldn’t have made it this far on his personality alone.

DrLupo is also an avid competitive shooter player with excellent aim and awareness and has the ability to think on his feet and outmaneuver opponents.

DrLupo’s most popular Twitch clip

DrLupo’s most popular clip is a throwback to his days on Twitch. He called out an obnoxious fan who criticized him after getting banned from the channel and roasted them into oblivion. It has more than 750,000 views.

So what’s next for DrLupo?

DrLupo is a versatile streamer in terms of the games he plays. However, he isn’t known for pushing the boundaries and branching out in creative and innovative ways like others have been doing in recent years.

Instead, he prefers to stay true to his formula of playing games and playing them well. So, he’ll most likely keep on doing that, which is the main reason people tune into his streams anyway. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

