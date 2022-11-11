What is the meaning behind Amouranth’s Twitch name?

It's an interesting origin story, to say the least!

Most Twitch stars use an alias rather than their real names. Even after blowing up and having their real names plastered everywhere, their friends and fans still call them by their aliases.

Sometimes, it’s a play on their real name mixed with something they like, such as Imane “Pokimane” Anys. Other times, it’s something completely different, like Felix “xQc” Lengyel.

In most cases, there is an interesting origin story behind them.

However, it’s hard to find one more hilarious than Kaitlyn “Amouranth” Siragusa’s. It goes all the way back to her days as a popular cosplayer on DeviantArt, and it’s an absolute doozy.

“I was just trying to come up with an alias that wasn’t too feminine or too masculine because I would do Link cosplays and stuff,” the streamer said while having a chat with QTCinderella.

“I didn’t want it to be obvious that I was a girl because I wanted to see how many people I could trick since I was proud of my theatrical cosplays,” she added.

Amouranth explained that she managed to trick a lot of people throughout the years. “They were like, ‘I don’t know what you are, but it’s making me question my sexuality!’” she said with a laugh.

For that reason, she wanted a unisex name. So, she set out on a hunt to find the perfect one—and it didn’t take long to find.

“I was browsing this database of Latin names, and I saw ‘Amaranth,’” she said. “I was like, ‘That’s okay. That’ll do.’ And I just kind of stuck with that the whole time. It’s spelt differently, but that version was taken!”

Amouranth also pointed out that the actual meaning of the word ‘Amaranth’ in Latin translates to ‘unfading love,’ which she said symbolizes her love for animals.

At the time, she had no idea it would become a staple name on the Amazon-owned platform. Today, it’s on the tip of more than six million people’s tongues—if you go by her follower count.