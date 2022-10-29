What does Valkyrae stream? | Valkyrae’s most streamed games

Valkyrae is one of YouTube’s popular gaming steamers. Beginning her YouTube channel in 2015 and eventually signing an exclusive streaming contract with the platform years later, Valkyrae has amassed over 3.73 million subscribers.

The content creator initially gained a sizeable audience on Twitch through her gaming and gaming adjacent content. Valkyrae eventually joined esports organization 100 Thieves as a co-owner in 2018 and has since been apart of the company’s immense growth. Valkyrae’s career has never once slowed down, as her fast-paced growth has seen the streamer explode from 100 to 15,000 concurrent average viewers in her years of content creation.

One of the most prominent gaming creators on her platform, here are the games that Valkyrae typically streams.

What games does Valkyrae stream?

Valkyrae is a variety streamer that plays a wide array of video games. The YouTube streamer first gained popularity in 2018 due to her Among Us lobbies with fellow high-profile content creators. Though she doesn’t spend as much time playing the game these days, Valkyrae will still stream Among Us lobbies with friends, typically on Sundays as part of the “Sussy Sundays” broadcast.

In her rotation of games, Valkyrae is also known to play Fall Guys, Fortnite, GTA V, and more. Historically, Fortnite is Valkyrae’s most-streamed game, as it made up more than 50 percent of her stream time whenever she was on Twitch, per Twitch Tracker.

Valkyrae’s most streamed game currently is Riot’s tactical FPS VALORANT. Like many other streamers who have caught onto the game, Valkyrae can typically be seen loading up into lobbies with one to four other content creators on a regular basis. Though far from the only game that she plays, VALORANT is currently Valkyrae’s most-streamed title.

Valkyrae has also played several trending single-player games upon release, most notably trying her hand at Elden Ring. As one of YouTube’s premier variety gaming livestreamers, audiences tuning into Valkyrae’s stream can expect any number of games.