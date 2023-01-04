Unlucky or all planned? Twitch streamer is fast approaching site’s ban record

Some think she might be doing it on purpose.

It’s not often you see a Twitch streamer gunning for bans on purpose, but that’s exactly what Jubileeblais, a streamer who also does NSFW content on OnlyFans, seems to be doing.

Jubileeblais has been active since Aug. 2019. In that time, she’s been banned seven times—six of which happened between Dec. 2022 and Jan. 2023, including one on Jan. 3. According to a screenshot she shared, they were all for things like sexually suggestive content and inappropriate attire.

Each ban lasted three days, except for the one on Dec. 14, which lasted a week.

That’s a lot of bans in a short amount of time. Amouranth and Indiefoxx, for reference, have had six in their entire careers. It’s also raised questions about how Twitch handles repeat offenses.

This Twitch streamer apparently wants to go for the ban record



I have never seen a streamer get 6 bans in 24 days and still get slapped with 3 day bans, thought Twitch bans were supposed to escalate with repeat offenses pic.twitter.com/efZcRqKSYJ — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) January 3, 2023

What makes it more interesting, however, is Jubileeblais seems to be egging Twitch on by posting submissive, sexually suggestive messages to the Amazon-owned platform after each ban. After her latest ban, she referred to Twitch as “daddy,” and said she “will submit” to them. She also said she’s “just a little bratty” and “misbehaves a little” but will “get it under control.”

It’s not the kind of reaction people are used to seeing after a streamer gets banned. This has led some to believe she’s trying to spur them on—whether it’s to break a record, or for the thrill of it.

She also got herself banned from an adult platform shortly after.

Daddy @twitch I’m submissive and I will submit to you. I’m just a little bratty and that’s why I misbehave a little, but I’ll get it under control I promise. pic.twitter.com/VNXrCgLJgJ — JubileeBlais 18+ (@JubileeBlais) January 3, 2023

If things keep going the way they’re going and Twitch continues to unban her every three days or so, there’s a good chance she might end up having the most bans in Twitch’s history.