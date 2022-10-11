Tyler1 recalls time spent with xQc during TwitchCon: ‘This guy has lost it, bro’

TwitchCon is frequently the only time of the year that some creators get to see one another. And for top creators like Tyler1 and xQc, it can lead to fond memories—or silly stories.

Tyler and xQc are both known for not holding back their opinions and thoughts on just about anything. So when the two met over the weekend, they came home ready to rag on one another to their respective streams.

Talking about xQc showing up late to a meeting between Twitch execs and notable creators, Tyler1 said that the platform’s most-watched streamer over the past few years also wasn’t paying too much attention. The concept isn’t far from what people would expect of him, though.

“This guy has lost it, bro,” Tyler1 said. “He streams too much, I think. I don’t know. Somehow, he’s gotten skinnier. I didn’t think that was possible. Then, he’s a dumbass. I think his IQ has dropped even harder.”

Throughout the meeting, Tyler said that xQc spent most of his time on his notepad. While Tyler believed xQc was taking notes, he found out by the end of the meeting that the Canadian was making a caricature drawing of Tyler1, which the League of Legends streamer showed a picture of to his fans.

“I was like ‘bro, are we serious?’” Tyler said. “He was doing that the whole time. He’s my biggest fan, I think.”

XQc has a slightly different recollection of events. Talking to his viewers around the same time today, xQc noted that the meeting included many streamers expressing concerns about the ad experience for viewers on the platform.

But unlike some who wanted to reduce the number of ads on Twitch, Tyler1 asked executives if they could give streamers the ability to run a five-minute ad break. The platform has options to run three-minute and 10-minute ad breaks.

“I’m like ‘jesus christ my brother, what the fuck is wrong with you,’” xQc said.