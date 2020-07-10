Twitch streamer Neeko signs with 100 Thieves

Twitch streamer Neeko, best known for her viral video where she lip-synced Senzawa’s “oki doki boomer,” signed with 100 Thieves, the company announced today.

Neeko showed her support for Senator Bernie Sanders in March, capitalizing on the “OK boomer” meme that pokes fun at the baby boomer generation. The video garnered nearly 40 million views on Twitter and catapulted her into the spotlight.

Welcome @neekolul!



Neeko is an English/Spanish streamer who started on Twitch 3 years ago. She’s incredibly multi-talented and has seen tremendous success with her viral content. We love her upbeat and positive personality & are so excited to have her part of 100 Thieves! #100T pic.twitter.com/IoceFQFrg2 — 100 Thieves (@100Thieves) July 10, 2020

The announcement was accompanied by a hilarious video that included other 100 Thieves talent, like streamer CouRage and founder Nadeshot.

The video follows a “conspiracy” at the 100 Thieves Content House, with fellow streamer Valkyrae admitting Neeko dressed up in a white bunny costume and danced for her in a recent TikTok video.

