Twitch Rivals set to host first esports event for World of Warcraft Classic battlegrounds

Twitch’s influencer-driven esports organizer, Twitch Rivals, is known for putting together events that highlight the streaming platform’s partners. But on Thursday, Dec. 12, Twitch Rivals will be breaking new ground by hosting an event for World of Warcraft Classic.

Just two days after the official release of battlegrounds in Classic, Twitch Rivals is hosting a “Capture the Flag Challenge” with a $10,000 prize pool. The event will feature streamers like Asmongold and Esfand.

There will be 20 streamers in total participating in the event. Four teams of five will queue into Warsong Gulch with the goal of capturing as many flags as possible over a three-hour time period.

The event’s $10,000 prize pool will be dished out in the form of gifted subscriptions on Twitch, as well as a WoW subscription. All four teams will cash out, but the winning squad will earn the most: $3,000 in gifted subs and six months worth of WoW. Additionally, the team with the fastest flag capture during the event will win a pair of new shoes valued at $100 by PUMA.

The Capture the Flag Challenge marks the first esports event to be run for Classic battlegrounds. There’s no indication that Blizzard is involved in the organization of the event, however.

Twitch streamer “Tips Out” was the first organizer to announce Classic-related esports with his Classic Dueler’s League that began qualifiers in October. That event, however, is exclusive to only Horde players on the Faerlina server due to the restrictive nature of cross-server play in Classic.