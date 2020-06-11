Twitch is working on a way to delete all clips more easily

The platform will also use Audible Magic on new and old clips in the future.

Over the last week, numerous Twitch streamers have been hit with DMCA takedown notices for copyrighted music, with some being targeted for years-old clips.

In response, Twitch said it is creating the ability for streamers to delete all of their clips more easily as a way to avoid getting a copyright strike. The platform also said it will work on using Audible Magic on existing clips with copyrighted music and delete those without penalizing the streamer.

First, we will begin the work to extend our use of Audible Magic to identify existing clips that may contain copyrighted music and delete them for you without penalty. Over the coming months, this will cover newly created clips as well. — Twitch Support (@TwitchSupport) June 11, 2020

Since it was introduced in the site, Audible Magic has been tasked with scanning VODs for copyrighted works. If detected, the service automatically mutes the audio of the VOD for the 30-minute block in which the copyrighted music is being broadcast.

Additionally, as a result of the surge of DMCA takedowns, streamers have taken it upon themselves to manually delete all of their clips to avoid a copyright strike. While Twitch finishes creating a system for streamers to mass delete their clips, a feature the platform said will be released in a “few weeks,” streamers can still delete their clips as a precaution.

Second, we are building the ability to delete all of the clips on your channel more easily–stay tuned for an update in a few weeks when that’s ready. You can already choose to disable the creation of new clips in your channel settings here: https://t.co/urIcga33re — Twitch Support (@TwitchSupport) June 11, 2020

In its Twitter thread, Twitch stressed that while deleting or even fully disabling the creation of clips on your channel can be a good way to protect yourself from a copyright strike, any time you use a copyrighted work in a stream can put you at risk of a takedown notice. The platform said “this applies even if you’re just playing it in the background or for a few seconds,” since creators or their labels could file a takedown notice for any infraction.

This applies even if you’re just playing it in the background or for a few seconds – It is entirely within the rights holder's discretion if and when to issue takedown notifications. — Twitch Support (@TwitchSupport) June 11, 2020

On June 8, Twitch Support tweeted it had experienced a “sudden influx of DMCA takedown requests for clips with background music from 2017-19,” and advised its streamers to remove clips that have copyrighted music.

📢 This week, we've had a sudden influx of DMCA takedown requests for clips with background music from 2017-19. If you’re unsure about rights to audio in past streams, we advise removing those clips. We know many of you have large archives, and we're working to make this easier. — Twitch Support (@TwitchSupport) June 8, 2020

In a recent Twitter thread, ESG Law founding partner Bryce Blum explained that while Twitch may receive complaints, the site is legally required to ban accounts of “repeat infringers.” The attorney did say, however, that Twitch could do a better job at educating its broadcasters and creating new systems so streamers can better protect themselves.

Every year or so, issues related to the DMCA come to the fore in the gaming/esports community. This system has it's issues to be sure, but there are a lot of fundamental misunderstandings surrounding what the DMCA is and how it functions. A thread… — Bryce Blum vs COVID19 (@esportslaw) June 7, 2020

To disable the creation of clips on your channel, go here.