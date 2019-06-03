TSM Daequan explains possible spine issues and how it’ll affect his streaming schedule

This year has been a tough road for professional Fortnite player Daequan Loco, who’s been playing for TSM since February 2018 alongside Darryle “Hamlinz” Hamlin and team captain Ali “Myth” Kabbani. The 25-year-old revealed that he might be suffering from some spine-related issues that have plagued him for the past five years.

Daequan said that he was going to get his spine checked by a doctor because he’s in pain all the time now. “I think this really could be it, because every single test for every single thing for the past five years I been going through this stuff, has always come back negative,” Daequan said. “I’m healthy and whole in every aspect but this pain is too weird and it radiates up my neck.”

Daequan on Twitter A long update thread: I wish all these random health issues would go away. Its like one thing after another and I feel terrible all day. But on the bright side I felt like I was gonna pass out one day and started kinda leaning so I got up and started jumping up & down and..

The popular streamer said that he was fairly active before these health problems started popping up, but he never stretched before going to the gym or working out, which could have been one of the causes of his ailments.

He ended his seven-tweet update post by telling his followers to always take care of themselves. Until Daequan figures out what’s causing these problems with his back, streaming and content creation might be slowed down for the time being.

He also said, however, that he’s very hopeful that he’ll return to a regular streaming and uploading schedule once he understands everything that’s going wrong with his body.