Trainwreckstv wins Code Red Among Us championship

After many games, TrainwrecksTV edges out the competition to be crowned the Among Us Code Red champion.

The tournament hosted by Boom.tv on their platform saw many popular streamers face off to determine one champion. This began with 20 streamers competing to score points to qualify for the Code Red: Among Us finals. The group was split into two games with the first four placing members of each game going through to the finals, while the last two positions would be determined by points out of the remaining players. The streamers with the least points were eliminated this included, SypherPK who came in last, Soulja Boy, Adept, and many more popular Twitch personalities.

While Train came out on top with 70 points, JakenbakeLIVE managed to come in second place with 64 points, XQC closely followed in third place with 59 points. Train took home the grand prize of $5,000 while Jakenbake scored $3,000 and XQC received $1,000 for his third-place scoring.

Points were allocated for a variety of different tasks within the game. This included three points for a win as a crewmate, one point for a correct vote also as a crewmate, five points for a win on the imposter team, and a single point for each kill secured while being an imposter.

Boom TV hosted the event on its platform that makes hosting and streaming Esports tournaments simple with the ability to showcase rules, teams, and standings all in the client. While the broadcast was held on Twitch, Boom TV connects to Twitch allowing viewers to watch the stream while having access to all the website features.