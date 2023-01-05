Top Twitch channels, December 2022: xQc finishes strong despite holiday lull

The holiday season can make viewership figures for December on Twitch a bit weird. While some creators continue to stream as a way for viewers to seek refuge from their families, others take time off to spend more time with their families.

While the platform’s top streamers saw a decline in their total hours watched for the month, they didn’t stream as much as they did the previous month either. All-in-all, though, the platform largely had the same faces at the top that you would expect to see, like xQc, Casimito, KaiCenat, Ibai, Summit1g, and HasanAbi.

With most popular esports competitions taking a break for the holidays, the top channels were filled with personalities and there weren’t any publishers, developers, or tournament organizers to be found among the top 10.

Here are the most-watched Twitch channels for December 2022, according to Streams Charts.

Image via Streams Charts

On holiday? How much time did xQc take off?

Dominating the platform the way that xQc does is extraordinarily difficult, and the way he maintains his success is by streaming a massive amount. But with the holidays falling in December, many people took some time to see their friends and families off stream—and xQc was no exception.

While his 12.31 million hours watched and nearly 228 hours of airtime are impressive, both of those numbers were down significantly from November and other months when xQc kept a full schedule.

Perhaps the most notable thing about xQc’s December statistics is that despite his airtime being down more than 10 percent, his average viewership barely saw any decline at all, only dropping by less than two percent. To put it plainly, xQc may not have been streaming as much, but when he did, people still showed up to watch, even if many people were traveling or busy for the holidays.