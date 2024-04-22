‘They had me go to therapy’: XQc once had to speak to a Twitch therapist to get unbanned

In a recent stream, xQc claimed he had to take a therapy session with a Twitch employee to get unbanned for showing an intimate clip for a few seconds in June 2020.

Recommended Videos

The French-Canadian streamer was talking with Adin Ross and Trainwreck on an April 19 stream. During the call, Adin sought advice to get unbanned on Twitch. He was banned in February 2023, shortly after his blockbuster move to rival platform Kick. While Trainwreck claimed just talking to Twitch would get him unbanned, Adin questioned if he would have to go to therapy.

No stranger to bans. Screenshot via xQc on Twitch

Despite this being a joke, xQc quickly jumped in. “They actually had me go to therapy once,” he said, claiming he had to take “one session with a Twitch employee, like therapeutic session touching base with them.” Adin Ross and Trainwreck found the revelation amusing and asked xQc the reason for the ban.

“That was the ban because of, I think it was a gorilla or something like that,” he answered. XQc had received a one-day ban after he watched a YouTube video sent by a viewer. It started with Nintendo Gamecube’s familiar loading animation but transitioned into two gorillas being intimate. The video in question was against the platform’s guidelines and he was, unsurprisingly, swiftly banned.

xQc was forced to go to a Twitch therapist after getting banned for watching a TOS clip of gorillas💀 pic.twitter.com/vf1dNj3ifU — iqkev (@iqkev) April 19, 2024

Twitch is not the only platform xQc’s channel has had issues on either. His YouTube channel was suspended on Nov. 27, 2023, after a copyright infringement submitted by a viewer claimed one of his reaction videos. This issue was resolved quickly, with his channel reinstated within a few days.

Despite the many bans, xQc remains one of the most popular streamers on Twitch and has made bank through streaming and signing a $100 million deal with Kick in June last year.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more