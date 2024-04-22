xQc holding a yellow mug and looking at the camera sideways
Screenshot via xQc on Twitch
‘They had me go to therapy’: XQc once had to speak to a Twitch therapist to get unbanned

The streamer claimed he had to take a therapy session with a Twitch employee after accidentally showing two gorillas being intimate.
In a recent stream, xQc claimed he had to take a therapy session with a Twitch employee to get unbanned for showing an intimate clip for a few seconds in June 2020.

The French-Canadian streamer was talking with Adin Ross and Trainwreck on an April 19 stream. During the call, Adin sought advice to get unbanned on Twitch. He was banned in February 2023, shortly after his blockbuster move to rival platform Kick. While Trainwreck claimed just talking to Twitch would get him unbanned, Adin questioned if he would have to go to therapy. 

xQc wearing a black shirt looking at his monitor
No stranger to bans. Screenshot via xQc on Twitch

Despite this being a joke, xQc quickly jumped in. “They actually had me go to therapy once,” he said, claiming he had to take “one session with a Twitch employee, like therapeutic session touching base with them.” Adin Ross and Trainwreck found the revelation amusing and asked xQc the reason for the ban.

“That was the ban because of, I think it was a gorilla or something like that,” he answered. XQc had received a one-day ban after he watched a YouTube video sent by a viewer. It started with Nintendo Gamecube’s familiar loading animation but transitioned into two gorillas being intimate. The video in question was against the platform’s guidelines and he was, unsurprisingly, swiftly banned. 

Twitch is not the only platform xQc’s channel has had issues on either. His YouTube channel was suspended on Nov. 27, 2023, after a copyright infringement submitted by a viewer claimed one of his reaction videos. This issue was resolved quickly, with his channel reinstated within a few days.

Despite the many bans, xQc remains one of the most popular streamers on Twitch and has made bank through streaming and signing a $100 million deal with Kick in June last year.

Read Article Amouranth’s net worth: How much money does Amouranth make in 2024?
Amouranth winking to the camera
Category: Streaming
Streaming
Amouranth’s net worth: How much money does Amouranth make in 2024?
Max Miceli and others Max Miceli and others Apr 19, 2024
Read Article Best Sketch one liners: Funniest moments and quotes from popular streamer
Sketch shaves his head
Category: Streaming
Streaming
Best Sketch one liners: Funniest moments and quotes from popular streamer
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Apr 17, 2024
Read Article Who is Sketch, streaming’s newest rising star?
Sketch reacts to a Madden player making a catch in the end zone.
Category: Streaming
Streaming
Who is Sketch, streaming’s newest rising star?
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Apr 17, 2024
Nikhil is a freelance writer who’s been writing about games since 2020. In his free time, you can find Nikhil setting a red carpet in Valorant.