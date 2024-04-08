XQc tells fans how much he earns from just one year of streaming

It’s no mystery that if someone’s a top streamer, they’re making a lot of money. Recently, one of the most prominent streamers in the world right now, xQc, shared his yearly income.

The Canadian was caught by a street interviewer, natestakkzz, on April 6, who asked him a couple of questions. At first, the interviewer asked xQc what does he does for a living, and after saying he’s a streamer, natestakkzz followed up with a question about his yearly income. The 28-year-old said it was leaked already, so didn’t hold back from admitting the most he made in a year from streaming alone was around $9 million.

XQC GOT CAUGHT IN A STREET INTERVIEW 😭 pic.twitter.com/Fq5KTI6gfK — slushy (@xqcreviews) April 6, 2024

“I think it was public, right? Yeah I think it was leaked. It was like, uhmmm, nine [million],” xQc said. In other parts of the interview, the Canadian shared his secret to creating so much content and keeping his creativity in check: “Don’t really think about it. You just do it.” At the same time, he claimed people are the biggest obstacle in his streaming journey. “People are shitty, a lot of times,” xQc added.

For someone who streams so much, it’s all but surprising to see xQc earn so much money, especially after having so many viewers on every single one of his streams. In the past three months, he broadcasted for 230 hours, where he had around 40,000 viewers on average, according to TwitchTracker. These stats translate to more than 9.1 million hours watched by his fans.

Certain viewers called xQc out on social media after the interview with natestakkzz, claiming it’s common knowledge that the Canadian makes more. But, these nine million dollars are likely solely from donations, subs, and ads on Twitch.

