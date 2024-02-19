XQc’s Full Streaming Setup (Mouse, Keyboard, Headset, More)

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel is a video game streaming giant. From Twitch to Kick, his genius knows no limits as xQc entertains thousands every time he’s live. While this takes a certain level of creativity, xQc also puts himself in an environment with an impressive streaming setup for the best performance.

XQc’s entertaining personality merges with the ex-professional gamer in him during his broadcasts, giving the players the taste of both worlds. Before branching into the streaming world, xQc was a pro Overwatch player who reached the very heights of the competition. Coming into streaming, xQc continued to stay on top of his game while providing top-level content with the help of his full streaming setup.

If you’ve been impressed by xQc’s streaming quality or would like to level up your gaming experience, taking a page out of xQc’s streaming setup could kickstart your journey.

XQc’s streaming and gaming setup

XQc’s mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight. Image via Logitech XQc’s mouse pad: SteelSeries QcK Heavy. Image via Steel Series XQc’s keyboard:SteelSeries Apex 7 TKL. Image via SteelSeries. XQc’s headset: HyperX Cloud II. Image via HyperX XQc’s monitor: ASUS ROG Swift PG259QN. Image via ASUS XQc’s graphics card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090. Image via NVIDIA XQc processor: AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D. Image via AMD XQc’s motherboard: ASUS ROG Strix X670E-E Gaming. Image via ASUS XQc’s microphone: Shure SM7B. Image via Shure XQc’s microphone arm: Rode PSA1. Image via Rode XQc’s camera: Logitech Brio. Image via Logitech

XQc’s PC Specs

XQc’s an ex-competitive gamer and he’s also at the pinnacle of the streaming world. Whenever there’s a worthy upgrade in the market, xQc generally improves his setup to ensure he has the best performance possible.

XQc’s gaming PC is decked with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 and an AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D. These two top-of-the-line components ensure that xQc plays every game at the highest settings with the smoothest performance.

XQc’s Overwatch 2 settings

Players of xQc’s caliber optimize their in-game settings for the best performance. Even with high-quality hardware, xQc’s Overwatch settings were still optimized for perfection.

XQc’s mouse settings in Overwatch 2

Mouse settings are the bread and butter of first-person-shooter players. XQc’s fast playstyle also reflects on his settings and getting used to his configurations can take a while.

DPI: 800

800 Sensitivity: Six

Six EDPI: 4800

4800 cm/360: 28.86

28.86 Polling rate: 1000 Hz

XQc’s Video settings in Overwatch 2

Resolution: 1920×1080

1920×1080 Refresh Rate: 240 Hz

240 Hz Field of View: 103

103 Graphics Quality: Medium

XQc’s Crosshair settings in Overwatch 2

It’s relatively easy to lose track of your crosshair in all the chaos. I personally prefer green-to-yellow neon tones, similar to xQc, since they tend to be more noticeable overall. Though I experimented with various other colors, I always returned to Neon Green.

Show Accuracy: Off

Off Color: Neon Green

Neon Green Thickness: Seven

Seven Crosshair Length: Two

Two Center Gap: 10

10 Opacity: 10

10 Outline Opacity: 100

100 Dot Size: Three

Three Dot Opacity: Zero

XQc’s VALORANT settings

After retiring from competitive Overwatch, xQc played a plethora of different games on stream. VALORANT’s also one of these titles and xQc’s skill also carried over to Riot Games’ popular shooter. XQc’s settings, keybinds, and crosshair for VALORANT were optimized for his playstyle.

XQc’s mouse settings in VALORANT

Game Sensitivity: 0.25

0.25 Zoom/Scope Sensitivity: One

One DPI / CPI: 800

800 EDPI: 200

200 Polling Rate: 1000 Hz

XQc’s video settings in VALORANT

VALORANT isn’t the most graphically intense game out there. However, like xQc, I also prefer playing with Medium-to-Low settings to take advantage of my high refresh rate monitor. With lower settings, my frame rate increases further to match my monitor’s 240 Hz refresh rate.

Detail Quality: Medium

Medium Texture Quality: Medium

Medium UI Quality: Medium

Medium Vignette: Off

Off Vsync: Off

Off Anisotropic Filtering: 4x

4x Improve Clarity: On

On Bloom: Off

Off Distortion: Off

Off First-Person Shadows: Off

XQc’s keybinds in VALORANT

Walk: Left Shift

Left Shift Jump: Space Bar

Space Bar Ability 1: Q

Q Ability 2: E

E Ability 3: C

C Ultimate Ability: X

FAQs about xQc

How old is xQc?

XQc was born on Nov. 12, 1995, and he’s currently 28 years old. XQc has been a full-time streamer since 2019 after retiring from being a professional Overwatch player.

What is xQc’s real name?

XQc’s real name is Félix Lengyel. During his competitive Overwatch days, xQc excelled in the tank role and played for some of the biggest organizations in North America.

Where is xQc streaming right now?

XQc moved quite often as a streamer. He can be located in different parts of North America throughout the year. Québec, Texas, Las Vegas are the latest three cities where he streamed from.

What is xQc’s net worth?

XQc’s net worth was estimated to be around $10 million in 2023. Considering it’s been a year since this estimate, there’s a decent chance that his net worth grew over time. Since the last estimate, xQc signed a lucrative deal with Kick and said he was getting paid to gamble on the platform.

