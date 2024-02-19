XQc’s Full Streaming Setup (Mouse, Keyboard, Headset, More)

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel is a video game streaming giant. From Twitch to Kick, his genius knows no limits as xQc entertains thousands every time he’s live. While this takes a certain level of creativity, xQc also puts himself in an environment with an impressive streaming setup for the best performance.
XQc’s entertaining personality merges with the ex-professional gamer in him during his broadcasts, giving the players the taste of both worlds. Before branching into the streaming world, xQc was a pro Overwatch player who reached the very heights of the competition. Coming into streaming, xQc continued to stay on top of his game while providing top-level content with the help of his full streaming setup.
If you’ve been impressed by xQc’s streaming quality or would like to level up your gaming experience, taking a page out of xQc’s streaming setup could kickstart your journey.
XQc’s streaming and gaming setup
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight
- Mouse Pad: SteelSeries QcK Heavy
- Keyboard: SteelSeries Apex 7 TKL
- Headset: HyperX Cloud II
- Monitor: ASUS ROG Swift PG259QN
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D
- Motherboard: ASUS ROG Strix X670E-E Gaming
- Microphone: Shure SM7B
- Microphone Arm: Rode PSA1
- Camera: Logitech Brio
XQc’s PC Specs
XQc’s an ex-competitive gamer and he’s also at the pinnacle of the streaming world. Whenever there’s a worthy upgrade in the market, xQc generally improves his setup to ensure he has the best performance possible.
XQc’s gaming PC is decked with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 and an AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D. These two top-of-the-line components ensure that xQc plays every game at the highest settings with the smoothest performance.
XQc’s Overwatch 2 settings
Players of xQc’s caliber optimize their in-game settings for the best performance. Even with high-quality hardware, xQc’s Overwatch settings were still optimized for perfection.
XQc’s mouse settings in Overwatch 2
Mouse settings are the bread and butter of first-person-shooter players. XQc’s fast playstyle also reflects on his settings and getting used to his configurations can take a while.
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: Six
- EDPI: 4800
- cm/360: 28.86
- Polling rate: 1000 Hz
XQc’s Video settings in Overwatch 2
- Resolution: 1920×1080
- Refresh Rate: 240 Hz
- Field of View: 103
- Graphics Quality: Medium
XQc’s Crosshair settings in Overwatch 2
It’s relatively easy to lose track of your crosshair in all the chaos. I personally prefer green-to-yellow neon tones, similar to xQc, since they tend to be more noticeable overall. Though I experimented with various other colors, I always returned to Neon Green.
- Show Accuracy: Off
- Color: Neon Green
- Thickness: Seven
- Crosshair Length: Two
- Center Gap: 10
- Opacity: 10
- Outline Opacity: 100
- Dot Size: Three
- Dot Opacity: Zero
XQc’s VALORANT settings
After retiring from competitive Overwatch, xQc played a plethora of different games on stream. VALORANT’s also one of these titles and xQc’s skill also carried over to Riot Games’ popular shooter. XQc’s settings, keybinds, and crosshair for VALORANT were optimized for his playstyle.
XQc’s mouse settings in VALORANT
- Game Sensitivity: 0.25
- Zoom/Scope Sensitivity: One
- DPI / CPI: 800
- EDPI: 200
- Polling Rate: 1000 Hz
XQc’s video settings in VALORANT
VALORANT isn’t the most graphically intense game out there. However, like xQc, I also prefer playing with Medium-to-Low settings to take advantage of my high refresh rate monitor. With lower settings, my frame rate increases further to match my monitor’s 240 Hz refresh rate.
- Detail Quality: Medium
- Texture Quality: Medium
- UI Quality: Medium
- Vignette: Off
- Vsync: Off
- Anisotropic Filtering: 4x
- Improve Clarity: On
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- First-Person Shadows: Off
XQc’s keybinds in VALORANT
- Walk: Left Shift
- Jump: Space Bar
- Ability 1: Q
- Ability 2: E
- Ability 3: C
- Ultimate Ability: X
FAQs about xQc
How old is xQc?
XQc was born on Nov. 12, 1995, and he’s currently 28 years old. XQc has been a full-time streamer since 2019 after retiring from being a professional Overwatch player.
What is xQc’s real name?
XQc’s real name is Félix Lengyel. During his competitive Overwatch days, xQc excelled in the tank role and played for some of the biggest organizations in North America.
Where is xQc streaming right now?
XQc moved quite often as a streamer. He can be located in different parts of North America throughout the year. Québec, Texas, Las Vegas are the latest three cities where he streamed from.
What is xQc’s net worth?
XQc’s net worth was estimated to be around $10 million in 2023. Considering it’s been a year since this estimate, there’s a decent chance that his net worth grew over time. Since the last estimate, xQc signed a lucrative deal with Kick and said he was getting paid to gamble on the platform.
