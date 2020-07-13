Here are xQc’s Overwatch settings

This is how to get the juice.

Some gamers transcend the games themselves and become bigger than the platform that made them famous. One of those gamers is xQc.

The French Canadian tank main soared to fame in Overwatch with his tank plays, memes, and over-the-top personality. He made it onto the Canadian World Cup team and the Dallas Fuel in the Overwatch League.

Eventually, xQc went full-time content creator, where he streams reactions and variety games daily. But every once in a while, he returns to Overwatch to stomp around as Winston or Reinhardt.

While he’s become more of a meme than a pro gamer, he’s still a strong player. If you want to “get the juice” like xQc, here are his settings in Overwatch.

Mouse settings

DPI 1400 In-game Sensitivity 11 EDPI 15400 Zoom sensitivity 0 Polling Rate 1000 cm/360 9

Video settings

Resolution: 1920 x 1080 FOV: 103 Render Scale: 100% Refresh Rate: 144Hz

Crosshair settings