XQc’s settings, keybinds, and crosshair for VALORANT

Félix “xQc” Lengyel is one of the biggest names on Twitch.
The French-Canadian made a name for himself streaming and competing in the upper echelon of Overwatch. His charisma in front of the camera and his skill with heroes like Reinhardt and Winston led to a short-lived appearance in the inaugural season of the Overwatch League.
Since retiring from the big stage, xQc has devoted himself to streaming a variety of games, including Overwatch, Fortnite, Apex Legends, and most recently, VALORANT.
Here are xQc's full list of VALORANT settings.
Mouse settings
Crosshair settings
Key bindings
Video settings
