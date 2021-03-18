XQc’s settings, keybinds, and crosshair for VALORANT

Félix “xQc” Lengyel is one of the biggest names on Twitch.

The French-Canadian made a name for himself streaming and competing in the upper echelon of Overwatch. His charisma in front of the camera and his skill with heroes like Reinhardt and Winston led to a short-lived appearance in the inaugural season of the Overwatch League.

Since retiring from the big stage, xQc has devoted himself to streaming a variety of games, including Overwatch, Fortnite, Apex Legends, and most recently, VALORANT.

Here are xQc's full list of VALORANT settings.

Mouse settings

DPI 800 In-game Sensitivity 0.25 eDPI 200 Scoped Sensitivity 1 Polling Rate 1000 Windows Sensitivity 6 Logitech G Pro Wireless

Crosshair settings

Color Green Inner Lines 1 / 5 / 2 / 2 Outlines On Outer Lines 0 / 0 / 0 / 0 Center Dot Off Fade / Movement / Firing Error On

Key bindings

Crouch Left Ctrl Walk Left Shift Jump Space Bar Ability 1 Q Ability 2 E Ability 3 C Utlimate Ability X Logitech G815 RGB

Video settings

Material Quality Medium Anti-Aliasing MSAA 4x Detail Quality Medium Anisotropic Filtering 4x Texture Quality Medium Improve Clarity On UI Quality Medium Bloom Off Vignette Off Distortion Off Vsync Off First Person Shadows Off GeForce RTX 2080 T1

