XQc’s settings, keybinds, and crosshair for VALORANT

Félix “xQc” Lengyel is one of the biggest names on Twitch.

The French-Canadian made a name for himself streaming and competing in the upper echelon of Overwatch. His charisma in front of the camera and his skill with heroes like Reinhardt and Winston led to a short-lived appearance in the inaugural season of the Overwatch League.

Since retiring from the big stage, xQc has devoted himself to streaming a variety of games, including Overwatch, Fortnite, Apex Legends, and most recently, VALORANT.

Here are xQc's full list of VALORANT settings.

Mouse settings

DPI800In-game Sensitivity0.25
eDPI200Scoped Sensitivity1
Polling Rate1000Windows Sensitivity6
Logitech G Pro Wireless
Crosshair settings

ColorGreenInner Lines1 / 5 / 2 / 2
OutlinesOnOuter Lines0 / 0 / 0 / 0
Center Dot OffFade / Movement / Firing ErrorOn

Key bindings

CrouchLeft Ctrl
WalkLeft Shift
JumpSpace Bar
Ability 1Q
Ability 2E
Ability 3C
Utlimate AbilityX
Logitech G815 RGB
Video settings

Material QualityMediumAnti-AliasingMSAA 4x
Detail QualityMediumAnisotropic Filtering4x
Texture QualityMediumImprove ClarityOn
UI QualityMediumBloomOff
VignetteOffDistortionOff
VsyncOffFirst Person ShadowsOff
GeForce RTX 2080 T1

