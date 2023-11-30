xQc opens up about recent YouTube ban due to copyright infringement

xQc opened up about his YouTube channel being taken down for a short while due to copyright infringement on Nov. 27. He said it was due to a false claim that he had to appeal after his channel was suspended.

In a Fortnite Twitch livestream, xQc explained that his channel was suspended because his counterclaim was filed too late, which led to the automatic termination of his channel before YouTube processed it.

He said the content that got his channel suspended was a reaction video from Tom Scott, who himself was reacting to another video. His counterclaim was eventually approved by YouTube, and his channel was reinstated shortly afterwards.

“A random claimed to be one of these people and said: ‘yo this is my video, this is a strike’. … When I sent out the counterclaim, it just took some time to kick in, and I think we were past the limit and I got banned,” he said in the livestream. “It’s stupid. He’s abusing the system.”

Reaction content has been the main focus of the streamer for years, but it’s a grey area, as including video content from other creators is sometimes considered copyright infringement. The author of a video featured in xQc’s content is entitled to request a takedown if they don’t want their content to appear on his channel, and they don’t need to justify their takedown request.

xQc defended himself once again against the backlash he frequently receives for making reaction content. On Nov. 2, he was criticized for reacting to Israeli airstrikes on stream, watching a video from the Guardian. “I have been stealing content for decades. I have been reacting to sh*t for 10 years. Never had a problem,” he said in the livestream.