Tfue reveals plans to build streaming hub

Fortnite pro and Twitch streamer Tfue saw the best year of his career in 2019. Now, he’s looking to build a community and venture into another side of the business in the years ahead.

In a recent interview with The Washington Post, Tfue and his family addressed a number of topics, including his lawsuit with FaZe Clan. During this interview, Tfue revealed plans for developing a centralized hub that would include streaming, action sports, stunts, and teaching others how to grow their streaming and content channels.

Tfue, along with his family, purchased a 16,000-square foot warehouse to create the hub that could be named Tfue Studios, according to The Washington Post. Tfue’s father, Richard, said the plan is to use Tfue and his brother Jack to create the content and teach others the fundamentals of capitalizing on their success.

“We’re gonna bring them in, get them started,” Richard told The Washington Post. “If you have two, three, five thousand [followers], you have a chance.”

Another part of the plan is to create a new kind of streaming or gaming organization where selected people will be taught the fundamentals of how to grow their following. Richard also mentioned online courses that would be available to everyone. Tfue’s family didn’t reveal when the warehouse will be opened or when those online courses will become available.

This is a big step for the Fortnite streamer since the hub can be seen as similar to starting a business. Its success will be determined by the amount of support given to the hub and the fellow content creators picked to be a part of it.

With 7.4 million followers and over 16,000 subscribers, Tfue rivals the popularity of fellow Fortnite streamer Ninja.