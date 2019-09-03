Tfue appears to say racial slur on stream

Popular Fortnite star Turner “Tfue” Tenney appears to have used the n-word during a live broadcast.

Tfue seemingly let the word slip while streaming Minecraft yesterday.

LivestreamFails – Tfue said the n word? Tfue said the n word?

In the video, the streamer is slashing down a group of pillagers when he let out a slew of curses.

“You guys fucking killed all the villagers, man,” Tfue said. “Y’all motherfuckers killed them [******]. You can suck my pee pee, man.”

The streamer has since deleted the clip and the VoD off from his Twitch channel.

For those wondering if a ban will follow, Twitch’s team considers a “number of factors” to determine whether the comments count for hateful conduct.

After Tyler “Ninja” Blevins accidentally used the word on a live broadcast, Twitch didn’t shell out a suspension because the streamer was rapping lyrics.



Twitch’s Community Guidelines determines racial hateful conduct as any content “that promotes, encourages, or faciliates discrimination, denigration, objectification, harassment, or violence.”

Ninja realized his error and apologized on Twitter, but was able to escape a ban because the context was deemed not hateful.

It is unclear whether Tfue’s comments, which were not a sing-along to lyrics, will lead to a suspension. As of the time of this article, the streamer’s Twitch channel, which boasts almost seven million follows, it still up.