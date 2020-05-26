Summit1g re-signs with Twitch

Not much will change for summit1g fans who are looking to watch top-tier gameplay.

The former CS:GO pro announced today that he re-signed with Twitch, claiming that he’s staying right where he is. While fellow content creators Ninja and shroud jumped ship to Mixer last year, summit1g has opted to remain on the popular streaming platform.

“Twitch is home,” the streamer said. “And, hopefully, it always will be home.”

The Twitch star’s announcement video highlighted a few entertaining moments throughout his streaming career, including a Captain Jack Sparrow costume and some insane outplays. The only thing missing was summit’s unfortunate death at the hands of his own Molotov cocktail.

Summit isn’t the only streamer with big news today. Streamers JoshOG and dakotaz also re-signed with Twitch, making the announcement during their broadcasts today.

Twitch lost several big streamers to competing platforms, such as Ninja, shroud, Disguised Toast, and CouRage. But the company has since been on the offensive, re-signing stars Pokimane and Dr Disrespect.