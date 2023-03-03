Sodapoppin would leave Twitch for Kick, but not for the reasons you might think

The emergence of the startup streaming platform Kick has sparked conversation among creators on Twitch and YouTube. While some question the legitimacy of the new service, others are hopeful that it can make the marketplace more competitive.

Sodapoppin knows exactly what he wants from the new potential competitor entering the ring, however. A while back, Soda revealed that when Microsoft’s now-defunct streaming platform Mixer was making moves to steal talent from Twitch, he was among the people Mixer talked to.

Speaking with NMP, Soda said that he regretted not accepting a lucrative deal from Mixer because other top streamers like Ninja and Shroud secured payouts from the platform before it went out of business. They were then allowed to go right back to their Twitch partnerships, effectively having their cake and eating it too.

With that in mind, the streaming veteran said on stream yesterday that he wouldn’t want to make that same mistake twice. Expecting that Kick will not last as a platform, Soda said that if the platform came to him with a deal, he likely would take them up on an offer that included millions of dollars guaranteed.

“If I got one deal like that, I would be done,” he said. “I would fulfill my two years, come back (to Twitch). Nothing matters anymore. … I probably would fucking take a million-dollar contract because, just like Mixer, I feel like the website’s going to go down, and they’ll fucking fulfill their contracts, and I’ll be right back on Twitch. Just like fucking Mixer.”

So far, Kick has partnerships with Trainwreck and Adin Ross, the latter of whom is now banned on Twitch. The two creators stand out because before Twitch’s ban on certain gambling content, they regularly did sponsored broadcasts for the online casino Stake. Kick is owned by some of the same people that own Stake, making it so that their networking likely seamlessly resulted into talks with Kick once it started to form.