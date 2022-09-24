Sidemen Charity Match 2022: Winners, highlights, and funds raised

Sidemen brought back its annual charity football match after a nearly two-year hiatus, bringing together a wide array of content creators to meet on the pitch to raise money for four different U.K. charity organizations. The charity showcase returned to an immensely positive reception, amassing over 26,000 in-person attendees and 2.6 million live viewers.

The game was a tight contest between Sidemen FC and the YouTube All-Star team. With countless highlights, 15 total goals, and hundreds of thousands raised for charity, Sidemen’s 2022 charity game was its best on record yet.

Sidemen Charity match teams & results

Like all previous Sidemen Charity matches, the football event brought a wide array of creators onto the pitch. This year’s team particularly had a star-studded cast that included some of the biggest and fastest-growing content creators across YouTube again.

Team Sidemen FC roster’s included KSI, W2S, Zerkaa, Vikkstar, TBJZL, Behzinga, Miniminter, MrBeast, Karl Jacobs, Chrismd, Pieface, JME, Lazarbeam, Manny, Randolph, Callux, and Calfreezy.

YouTube All-Stars fielded Niko Omilana, Yung Filly, Cal the Dragon, Willne, Harry Pinero, Chris Tyson, IShowSpeed, Noah Beck, Deji, Theo Baker, Chunkz, JiDion, Castro, AnEsonGib, Chandler, Danny Aarons, and GeorgeNotFound.

The match was incredibly contentious, with both teams gaining and losing leads throughout the 90-minute match. Ultimately, Sidemen FC walked away with an incredible 8-7 victory.

Sidemen Charity Match Highlights

The Sidemen Charity match had no shortage of highlight reel-worthy plays, with 15 total goals being landed by the match’s conclusion. The YouTube All-Stars kicked off the match with two back-to-back goals to gain the first lead of the game, scored by Niko Omilana and Chunkz. After falling behind, Sidemen FC woke up their offense with an impressive first goal by Vikkstar, however, it was Filly that brought arguably the best goal of the game, sinking a right-footed strike into the back of the net.

Send off Filly for being too good, that goal was absolutely disgusting pic.twitter.com/Kfd5BpcdZJ — Has the Referee or VAR made a poor decision? (@PoorEPLreferees) September 24, 2022

Though not a goal, streaming sensation IShowSpeed won over the crowd’s hearts throughout the game. Within the first 30 seconds, the YouTube phenom slid an impressive tackle onto KSI and scored a goal that was ultimately stripped away from being offside. Still, the fastest-growing YouTube streamer had a miraculous time on the pitch.

As both teams battled for the lead, Sidemen FC and the YouTube All-Stars were tied 7-7 by 87 minutes. In the final moments of regulation time, Miniminter scored a clutch, game-winning goal to ultimately secure Sidemen FC the victory.

Sidemen Charity Fundraising

Thank you so much to everyone who made this day so special and helped to raise over £1,000,000 for our incredible chosen charities.



Unfortunately however due to a small minority attempting to break into the stadium, we were forced to lock the gates meaning a number of [1/2] — Sidemen (@Sidemen) September 24, 2022

All proceeds made during the event were donated to four U.K. based charities, split among Campaign Against Living Miserably, Teenage Cancer Trust, Rays of Sunshine, and M7 Education. By the end of the event, Sidemen reported that over £1,000,000 had been raised to share across their four chosen charities.