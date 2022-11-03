QTCinderella joins Misfits as org launches $20 million creator fund

Misfits Gaming is looking to invest $20 million into content creation and the esports organization has brought in a new face to help with its ambitious project—QTCinderella.

QT announced earlier this week that she was leaving TSM, but it quickly became clear that she was doing so because she had another announcement just around the corner. As Misfits launches what it is calling the Creator Fund, the org is bringing on QT, who is known for executing innovative, collaborative events with other streamers.

Calling all creators! YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, Twitter, and maybe even Vine. Big or small ideas. Tell us more about your concept! We’d love to hear from you.



More info here: https://t.co/2MQcgwtmqb pic.twitter.com/JIR1OITnHS — Misfits Gaming (@MisfitsGG) November 3, 2022

Misfits’ fund will be open to all creators looking to carry out ambitious content plans, and anyone looking for money to help fund a content endeavor can apply through the organization’s website.

The application requires creators to provide information about their project and give details about what Misfits can do to help. Misfits’ website says that accepted applicants will get help that includes financial support as well as legal, HR, and marketing, among other things.

It’s no mistake that QT is joining the organization at the same time as the fund’s announcement. The creator of the Streamer Awards is also known for putting on the popular collaborative content affair that is Shit Camp, where numerous notable streamers spend time with one another in a camp setting doing various activities away from their computers.

“Any creator will tell you that once things start to click, this ride can really turn into a rocket ship,” QTCinderella said in a statement. “It can become a constant struggle to juggle what you’re

currently doing that has started to build a following, while continuing to expand your capacity to

execute on other interesting projects, so something like the Misfits Creator Fund becomes an

interesting set of resources that can help provide creators with the tools and the team to more

easily bring these ideas to life.”

QT joins a collection of content creators for Misfits that already includes a variety of personalities, such as Minecrafters Tubbo, Ranboo, and Aimsey, and chess GM Hikaru Nakamura. And with the new fund, the org is looking to make their jobs about a lot more than just streaming.

“Misfits’ mission has always centered on building iconic and inclusive brands that empower our community to embrace whatever makes them unique,” Misfits CEO Ben Spoont said. “We have partnered with a diverse, innovative roster of creators who have visions to do so much more than stream and compete. Our role as Misfits Gaming Group is to use our creative, strategic and financial resources to help our talent bring their ideas and dreams to life.”