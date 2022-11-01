‘Never meet your heroes’: QTCinderella explains why she left TSM

QTCinderella’s dream came true when she joined TSM in September 2021. The Twitch star was a huge fan of the esports organization, so operating under its brand as a content creator meant the world to her. But sadly, things didn’t turn out the way she hoped.

The 28-year-old streamer decided to part ways with TSM on Nov. 1, a little over a year after she joined. She broke the news on social media.

“Wanted to announce I am no longer on TSM,” QTCinderella said. “If you have watched me over the years you know that TSM was my dream. I was thrilled at the opportunity to join and even turned down other, more lucrative options to make that dream come true.”

QTCinderella joked the reason she left TSM was that the organization signed Erobb. But she moved did give an actual reason for her departure.

If you have watched me over the years you know that TSM was my dream. I was thrilled at the opportunity to join and even turned down other, more lucrative options to make that dream come true. Sadly they signed Erobb so I had to leave. — QTCinderella (@qtcinderella) November 1, 2022

“I’ve loved TSM for years,” she said. “[TSM is] the only team I’ve ever cheered for, the only merchandise I’ve ever bought, and the only games I’ve shown up to. Sadly, after joining, I learned that you should never meet your heroes.”

The first red flag she claims she noticed was that when she created the successful Streamer Awards ceremony, nobody at the organization seemed to care. She said TSM didn’t support her, encourage her, or congratulate her. But as heartbreaking as it was, she said it still wasn’t the main reason she decided to leave. That came later when, according to QTCinderella, the organization knocked back her next endeavor—an elaborate and well-thought-out content plan—at the last minute.

“When my contract was up for re-negotiation, I came up with an entire content plan for the entire organization that was green-lit until the day I was supposed to sign,” QTCinderella said. “It was devastating, but it was the ultimate factor that made me decide I needed to walk away.”

Posting this here too for anyone that cares. Big shout out to @KallasDominic who joined this year, I genuinely believe he will help make TSM what they used to be and I can't wait to see it <3 pic.twitter.com/1kirq5YlZT — QTCinderella (@qtcinderella) November 1, 2022

QTCinderella was bitterly disappointed with how things panned out, but she doesn’t resent the organization. She insisted there are a lot of great people there, but felt like she wasn’t a part of a team. For that reason, she’s moving on, and it sounds like she’s already got something interesting lined up.

“It was a heartbreaking choice but the right one for me,” she said. “I need an organization that will help make my dreams become reality. So cheers to TSM. I have exciting things to tell you all soon!”