TSM signs recently unbanned Twitch streamer Erobb221

Esports organization TSM has signed recently unbanned Twitch streamer and content creator Erobb221, the org announced today. The livestreamer will join TSM’s growing roster of dedicated content creators, joining the likes of QTCinderella, Jinnytty, and Pokelawls.

Erobb221 began streaming in February 2017. Initially propelled by his brother Tyler1’s already-established success on Twitch, Erobb managed to average several hundred viewers in his early streaming career. The streamer saw another significant rise in viewership after moving in with fellow streamer Mizkif and becoming a core member of the streaming content house.

Notably, Erobb221 is coming off of a month-long ban that originally was an indefinite suspension. Banned in the midst of the collaborative streamer event Shit Camp, Erobb221 was suspended from Twitch for allegedly threatening to harm a viewer at TwitchCon. Only days after being unbanned, Erobb has signed with his first organization in TSM.

We just signed the BIGGEST ALPHA on Twitch.

We just signed the BIGGEST ALPHA on Twitch.

In TSM’s announcement video, the organization jokingly hinted that it originally intended to sign Erobb’s brother, Tyler1, before revealing that the unexpected streamer would instead join the legacy esports organization. In honor of the signing, TSM also changed its Twitter profile picture to an infamous photo of the content creator.

Over the past two years, TSM has significantly built out its streaming and content creation division. Notably signing QTCinderella in 2021, who went on to host events such as the Streamer Awards, TSM also recently signed creators such as Jinnytty, with Erobb now being the team’s most recent addition.

Erobb will continue to stream from his Twitch account and now will also likely appear in TSM video content in the near future.