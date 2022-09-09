It means more to her than that.

QTCinderella opened up about what motivates her to host Twitch events like ShitCamp and why she plans to keep doing it, and despite what some people say, it’s not about the money.

The topic came up during an interview QTCinderella did on Episode 256 of TMG Studios, which was filmed before ShitCamp 2022 started, and she used it as an opportunity to quash those claims.

“Sometimes I’ve even been accused of, like, ‘Oh, she just does these events for a cash grab!’” explained QTCinderella.

“It’s like, bitch, I have not made profit off of any of my events thus far.”

The first ShitCamp cost $70,000. She funded it herself and only broke even via merch. The second cost $170,000 and was covered by sponsors, but she’ll barely make a profit.

Screengrab via QTCinderella on Twitter

But if money isn’t QT’s big motivation, then what is?

“It comes from a weird place where it’s like, I crave bringing people together, and no one else is doing it,” the Twitch star said. “There’s a huge lack of it in the streamer space. Like, just people spending time together.”

QTCinderella first realized there was a void that needed to be filled when Malena and Nmplol hosted ShitCon in 2021 and everyone loved it. She asked them if she could continue the trend, and they gave her their blessing.

Then, once she hosted her first event, it brought her a great amount of joy. “I realized I just enjoy being with people,” she said. “As adults, you don’t get that anymore.”

However, she also understands Twitch and YouTube streamers, especially the major stars, need an incentive to go because their time is valuable. “Streamers don’t show up unless they benefit in some way like getting content.”

So, she had to find the perfect balance in making it a fun gathering but also worth their time, and it seems like she’s done that with Shitcamp. “I’m forcing my friends to hang out with me, but it works!”

And for that reason, QTCinderella is going to keep doing it.