New RP focused OTV and Friends Rust server going live next week

After a slew of drama and a torn player base, a new Offline TV and Friends Rust server will be going live next week to cater to creators who prefer the RP and PVE elements of Rust.

Original server will be kept up for everyone who want to focus primarily on competition, PvP, raiding, etc.

I understand some people may not want this change, but please be respectful of this decision and don't send ANYONE hate.

Let's start off 2021 with a positive bang! — Abe (@BaboAbe) January 1, 2021

OTV member and creator of the server Abe shared in a post the news while also stating that the original server will remain live for players who prefer the PvP and raiding elements of the game.

This news comes just shortly after many of the players voiced they would prefer an RP based server due to the conflict between players and harassment some streamers had faced.

In this new server there will not be as many streamers invited like the initial server, likely counting out many of the more aggressive players from the current server.

Not only will the new server cater to RP and PVE players, but it will also contain extra custom elements tailored to protect the experience of the players.

Since the beginning, many of the streamers involved predicted that the combat would eventually become the catalyst for the server to end.

Despite the shortcomings, OTV and Friends’ initial Rust server appears to have been a success as they were able to bring together over 50 unique streamers collectively broadcasting to hundreds of thousands of viewers.

As of now, it isn’t clear exactly which streamers will make the move to the new server and which others will remain, however, the new server will be live on January 7 at 5 pm PST.