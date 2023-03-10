New court filings show xQc won’t have to pay Adept $500,000 in common-law marriage case

He won't have to pay for her legal fees, either.

Fans of xQc have been waiting quite some time to see what comes of the star and former partner Adept’s legal battle, and now there’s finally some headway in the court case.

Months ago, news broke that Adept was attempting to take xQc to court to receive a portion of his net worth, claiming that the two were married. Although the streamers never formally registered their relationship nor received any certificate, Adept claimed that she and xQc were in a common-law marriage, a form of marriage that doesn’t require an official marriage license and is only recognized in 15 U.S. states.

Now, thanks to reporting from YouTuber Henry Resilient, we have some shocking new information in the xQc v. Adept case, according to official court documents.

“‘Request for Security for Compliance, I want that half a million dollar bond and if he messes up then I could be rich and stop streaming on GTA RP guys.’ So the judge was like ‘hell no you not getting no half-a-million dollar bond awarded to you if he mess up,'” Henry Resilient said.

It was also ruled that xQc would not have to make any payments to Adept after she made a request to the court to receive installments due to “insufficient income” following the duo’s separation.

“‘Petitioner has insufficient income for support, and Petitioner requests the Court to order Respondent to make payments for the support of Petitioner until a final decree is signed.’ No, hell no. The judge is like ‘I’m not awarding you no goddamn spousal support,’ Henry Resilient said.

Additionally, the judge ruled against Adept’s request to have xQc pay for her legal fees.

“‘Petitioner requests that Respondent be ordered to pay reasonable interim attorney’s fees and expense, including but not limited to fees for appraisals,’ all this, this is lawyer fees,” Henry Resilient continued. “The judge was like ‘look lady, look Adept, Adept, Adept, let me talk to you for a minute… Look, if I didn’t give you no spousal support, I’m not giving you no goddamn lawyer fees,’ denied.”

The official documents also revealed that xQc agreed in court on Jan. 23 to not wager, gamble, or play any games of chance until further order by the court.

Although xQc hasn’t talked about the case on stream, many fans have already begun trolling the star with videos of famous rapper Lil Baby counting hundred-dollar bills, alluding to the star appearing to be winning in his legal battle with Adept.