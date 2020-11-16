Moistcr1tikal shares his thoughts on Twitch DMCA

“To play a game and have to worry about getting striked because there is music in that game, that makes absolutely no sense.”

Over the past month, many Twitch streamers have come forward vocalizing their concerns regarding the platform’s DMCA crackdown.

Popular streamer and content creator Charlie “moistcr1tikal” White shared a video to his YouTube channel penguinz0 today, explaining his thoughts on the current situation and urging Twitch to make the necessary changes.

Moistcr1tikal addressed the suggestions that streamers refrain from playing music during their streams.

“It’s actually a lot worse than that because it’s not just having recorded music play during your stream,” moistcr1tikal said. “The video games that streamers will play often times have recorded music in them and that music is oftentimes copyrighted and people have been getting DMCA strikes for music in the games they play.”

Moistcr1tikal backed up this claim, referencing two different streamers who had content removed due to in-game audio such as music or, in some cases, even game sound effects.

“There’s really no way to avoid that other than avoiding games that have any music playing at all,” moistcr1tikal said.

In his video, the streamer explained while the companies striking channels using their copyrighted content is a problem, the fault lies with Twitch since it is the company enforcing the punishment.

“The DMCA just says this needs to be taken down,” moistcr1tikal said. “It doesn’t say anything about the channels being down. They could just take down the VOD that has infringements on the DMCA’s policy.”

As a result of this tough enforcement of the policy, moistcr1tikal expects that Twitch may lose a lot of its streamers to other sites.

“This is a huge deal if you can’t safely play games on Twitch—all of those streamers that play games, which is 98 percent of them, are going to switch to something safer like YouTube that does have DMCA figured out to where you don’t get banned for having a song play in a video game,” moistcr1tikal said.