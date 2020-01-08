Method to host a race to world first event for the final WoW raid of the expansion

Arguably the best guild-turned-esports-organization in World of Warcraft is pulling out all the stops again and hosting a race to world first for the upcoming Ny’alotha, the Waking City raid, where the victor will take down the tentacle swinging N’Goth, the Corrupter.

The event will feature some of the top guilds in WoW and be broadcasted live on Twitch from Krefeld, Germany at the TaKeTV studios. The lineup of legendary guilds includes Method, Europe’s Aversion, North America’s Vodka, China’s Alpha, and more.

Method, the favorites and host of the event, is expected to once again come out on top. But realistically, almost anyone could win. It was a close shave last time and underdog guilds are known for working their way up the ranks and stealing away the world first title.

The race will start on Jan. 28 at 3pm CT on the U.S. server when the raid opens, while it’ll begin a day later for Europe on Jan. 29. This means North American guilds will have a clear advance, but it hasn’t stopped China or Europe from winning in the past.

The event will be streamed 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It’ll feature analysis, commentary, casting, and original content on the Method Twitch channel and include all of the guilds participating in the event. Method will likely be the focus, but each guild will get their time in the limelight.

To top it all off, Method will also be hosting a viewing party on Jan. 31, as well as a charity event for Save the Children. More details will be revealed shortly. In the last race, viewers raised a total of $60,000.