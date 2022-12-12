Ludwig’s Mogul Chessboxing Championship ends with heart-racing, slaptastic main event

A notable name was missing from the Mogul Chessboxing Championship yesterday. But in an almost professional wrestling-type fashion, the fans got what they wanted with a surprise main event for the ages.

With Ludwig putting a massive amount of effort into organizing and hosting the first-of-its-kind event, he originally suggested that he wouldn’t have the capacity to participate. But as everyone learned last night, it was all a facade.

During a post-match interview for what was supposed to be the main event, Ludwig said that he was “glad it wasn’t” him fighting, and Pointcrow quickly asked “why didn’t you fight? This is your event.”

(The main event leadup begins at 5:13:00 in the VOD.)

From there, the scene quickly devolved into a WWE impersonation as event announcer Jerma found fellow content creator Cdawg in the crowd, who offered to take Ludwig on in an alternate form of chessboxing that substituted the traditional boxing element with slapboxing.

But once the two started their bout, it quickly became apparent that the competition was anything but staged. As each contestant tried to slap the other as hard as they could in between timed rounds of playing chess, the tensions were high.

While both Cdawg and Ludwig left marks on one another, neither could deliver a knockout slap and the match came down to time on the chess portion of the match. Each player started the match with five minutes to make their moves, and as time waned, the clock for each competitor hit zero almost simultaneously.

Though Cdawg seemingly made his final move with no time left, the clock showed that he had a fraction of a second remaining, and Ludwig was doomed to defeat. The fast-paced action of the surprise finale was so tense that Ludwig could barely stay in his seat as he made his moves and ultimately caved under pressure.