Ludwig swatted live on YouTube stream

YouTuber Ludwig Ahgren was swatted live on stream on Aug. 28, making him the latest streaming star to fall victim to the problematic and illegal ‘prank’ plaguing streamers and internet personalities worldwide.

The stream it happened on has been taken down. However, a clip of the incident is doing the rounds on social media, showing the shocking moment police officers entered his home on guard with their guns in hand.

Ludwig confirmed he is fine, and nobody was harmed.

Ludwig talked about what happened in a follow-up stream shortly after. “Am I good? Yeah, I’m good,” he said, much to the relief of his fans. However, in the fear and alarm, his cat scratched him, causing him to bleed.

Thankfully, nothing terrible happened beyond that.

“We’re fine, boys,” he added. The YouTube star even laughed it off, saying, “Bit of a weird one, huh?” and confirmed he wasn’t feeling “shaken up” or “distraught.”

But that’s not always the case. A swatting incident in 2017 ended in horror when police officers shot and killed a man who was a victim of being swatted. The ‘prankster’ was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Screengrab via The Yard on YouTube

Ludwig has been swatted before, so he was already in the long list of stars who have been, including Turner “Tfue” Tenney, Nicholas “NICKMERCS” Kolcheff, Felix “xQc” Lengyel, Adin Ross, and IShowSpeed—the latter of who was arrested.

“I actually got swatted before. I’ve never talked about this. I was in a swatting situation; police showed up, guns in hand,” Ludwig said after his first incident. “It’s scary because they’re telling you all the police things: ‘hands behind your back, hands on your head, take one step back with your right, one step back with your left.’ And you’re—the entire time—thinking ‘If I get one of these directions wrong, I die.”

Some streamers even move house to prevent it from happening again.

At this stage, Ludwig hasn’t mentioned anything like that. Instead, he brushed it off as a “bit of a bummer”—mainly because it delayed his ongoing chess tourney.