Ludwig recreates famous Reddit collab artwork r/Place with his own YouTube community canvas

Popular YouTube streamer and content creator Ludwig Ahgren created a smaller version of r/Place, a collaborative social art project which originated on Reddit.

“R/Place” was an internet phenomenon that brought Reddit together to fill out a blank canvas, only allowing users to place one pixel in a fixed, designed amount of time. The first iteration of the social experiment was released on 2017 and was met with an overwhelmingly positive reception. After an almost five-year hiatus, r/Place was brought back in 2022 on a much larger scale, increasing the canvas size multiple times throughout the week-long endeavor.

Many fans and frequent r/place users have lamented the long waits in-between the collaborative art project’s seemingly sporadic releases, and so YouTuber Ludwig Ahgren has brought it back for a short time only. To bring in his eighth season of content, Ludwig decided to start off his new season by reviving the beloved project, found on Mosiac.ludwig.gg.

Much like the original r/Place, users have a limited color range to choose from and can only place one block every 138 seconds. To see that the canvas is fully realized, Ludwig is accompanying the launch of his smaller, community r/Place canvas with a full twenty-four-hour stream, documenting the progress and changes occurring on the canvas throughout.

Gaining the attention of thousands of viewers within the first hour of its launch, the canvas has already filled out immensely, though there is still plenty of room to work with.

Fans of the original r/Place may have years to wait until the next official unlock, however for now Ludwig’s eighth-season kickoff has only just begun.