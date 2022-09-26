Ludwig executes impeccable timing to prank Hasan after he steps away from his stream

Ludwig’s savvy as a creator is at times unmatched. Whether it’s spending a full stream mimicking xQc or producing the greatest subathon Twitch has ever seen, his creativity breeds genius moments, and today he used those smarts to play a prank on friend and fellow streamer Hasan.

With both creators streaming at the same time, Hasan did something that is commonplace among friendly creators when he had to momentarily step away from his camera for a moment. After viewers mentioned the YouTube star, Hasan pulled up Ludwig’s stream, and told chatters that he would be back in just a second.

Sometimes streamers will do this so that their chat can see what other streamers are up to without having to leave the stream they’re already in, and at times it breeds collaborative content.

But all he did this time around was fall right into a trap.

Once Ludwig—who seemed to have Hasan’s stream up on a second monitor—noticed the political commentator was gone, he started to tell Hasan viewers a story about how he flooded Hasan’s bathroom the last time he visited. According to Ludwig’s tale, Hasan was unaware, and Ludwig was still successfully hiding the fact after doing a lot of cleanup work behind Hasan’s back.

As soon as Hasan got back to his computer, Ludwig quickly pivoted what he was talking about to just praising Hasan for his political commentary.

Ludwig’s only failure throughout the process was trusting that no one in Hasan’s chat would out him though. After some commenters told Hasan to go back and rewatch what happened while he was gone, hilarity ensued as Hasan reacted to the funny story.

“You’ll be hearing from my motherfucking lawyers, dawg,” Hasan joked. “What, was he watching me from his other screen, and he saw me come back? … How did he do that? How did he fucking do that? That’s insane.”